Power Home Remodeling Appoints Sean Flanagan to Vice President of Creative Services

Seasoned industry leader brings more than 20 years of experience



from the likes of Philadelphia Eagles and Under Armour

CHESTER, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power Home Remodeling (“Power”), the nation’s largest full-service exterior home remodeler and Fortune’s #13 Best Company to Work For in the country, announced the appointment of Sean Flanagan as Vice President of Creative Services, holding a first-of-its-kind position for the company.









“We are incredibly proud that Power is attracting this level of talent to join our team,” said Asher Raphael, Power’s co-CEO. “In this next stage of Power’s growth, it’s become increasingly important to bring in high-caliber people like Sean with specific skill sets to learn from and grow with. Sean is an expert in his craft and a true Power person at his core, and has seamlessly integrated into Power’s distinct culture.”

As Vice President of Creative Services, Flanagan spearheads the continued expansion and amplification of Power’s creative and storytelling capabilities for the brand. He oversees an internal agency of 24 creatives including photography, videography, motion graphics, graphic design, and project management departments. He reports to Power’s SVP of Brand, Kerry McGovern.

Flanagan most recently served as the Philadelphia Eagles’ first-ever Creative Director where he led the rebrand for the team’s new word mark, partnered with New Era for a league-first capsule collection, and developed an inaugural printed game day poster campaign paired with popular artists’ unreleased musical tracks. Prior to his tenure at the Philadelphia Eagles, Flanagan spent more than seven years at Under Armour working his way up to Senior Global Creative Director where he managed an internal agency of 40 across all sports verticals. Some of his notable contributions include launching UA’s first ever global campaign, Earn Your Armour, and signature shoe launches for athletes like Steph Curry, Bryce Harper, and Tom Brady.

“Power’s brand has so much momentum, and it’s time to amplify our story to consumers who haven’t heard of us yet,” said Flanagan. “My goal is to evolve this internal agency into a center of excellence, where creatives have the opportunity to be thought leaders who are relied upon to help make Power a household name, while also advancing their own professional careers.”

To launch his career, Flanagan spent over 10 years at design and branding agencies in New York and Baltimore, serving clients among the likes of Gerber Legendary Blades, Strayer University, and Gorilla Glue. He is passionate about giving back to local nonprofits through Catchafire, where he’s provided the equivalent of over $22,000 worth of design expertise and technical assistance, free of charge, to local nonprofits.

About Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling is a dream realization company — believing its purpose is to create positive change in everything the company touches — from customers’ homes to employees’ lives to the communities they live and work in. Power realizes this purpose by being people-first. Its employees and customers come before profit and their well-being factors into every business decision. Established in 1992, Power is the nation’s largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 3,000 employees, over one million lifetime customers, and $1 billion in annual revenue. Headquartered in the Philadelphia region, Power’s primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

