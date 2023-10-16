POWDER Magazine Returns With Special Print Edition; 2023-24 Photo Annual Issue Now Available

Magazine Delivers High-Quality Production of Globally Acclaimed Photography And Storytelling

Exclusive POWDER Magazine Box Set Bundled With Collector Items

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, The Arena Group announced the return of a special edition print version of POWDER Magazine celebrating the timeless allure of snow sports and mountain culture. Since its inception in 1972, the brand has chronicled a broad array of the ski and snowboard industry, highlighted by illustrious photojournalism, storytelling, and experiences. The Arena Group, a dynamic multi-platform media and technology company with more than 265 brands including Sports Illustrated, Parade, TheStreet, and Men’s Journal, acquired Powder late last year. The POWDER 23-24 Photo Annual is available for pre-sale today online, through select retailers, and will hit newsstands on November 3, 2023.









Responding to the enthusiasm of brand sponsors and advertisers, The Arena Group collaborated with Season’s Agency to curate a POWDER Magazine box set of limited supply branded collector items with the photo annual for $39.99.

Since acquiring the storied brand, The Arena Group has accelerated the transformation and expansion of the Powder brand, with a renewed investment in digital, print, commerce, and digital and FAST channel video programming.

“We’re thrilled to offer an authentic Powder experience for our dedicated fans, featuring a magazine we’re immensely proud of and distinctive merchandise. This revival not only honors the cherished memories many grew up with but also propels Powder into a sustainable digital future,” said Paul Edmondson, President of Platform, The Arena Group.

The POWDER 23-24 Photo Annual presents over 100 pages of premium paper stock, showcasing the brand’s globally acclaimed photography and premium storytelling from admired contributors as well as fresh talent including Leslie Anthony, Hans Ludwig, Ian Greenwood, Megan Michelson, David Page, and others. Readers can expect an effortlessly immersive experience thanks to invitation-only, single-page advertisement spreads from select partners and a majority of the pages dedicated to content.

David Reddick, Powder’s Director of Photography said, “Working alongside world-class ski photographers has been a pleasure as we strive to resurrect this iconic publication while paying homage to Powder’s illustrious history of photography.”

With a dedicated readership and industry recognition spanning over 50 years, Powder continues to demonstrate an enduring commitment to delivering premium content while embracing eCommerce capabilities and a revitalized editorial team as essential components for digital growth. Since being acquired by The Arena Group, the brand has experienced a remarkable resurgence on streaming platforms, social media, and online, including:

In September 2023, Powder.com recorded a staggering 4,000% year-over-year growth in pageviews in September 2023, totaling 3.9 million pageviews, and reached its highest-ever pageviews in its five-decade history in April 2023 with 4.2 million pageviews, according to Google Analytics.

Powder and Adventure Network brands now boast a collective reach of nearly 20 million social followers and over 300,000 newsletter subscribers.

Powder documentary features, shorts, original series, and live events on free-to-watch FAST channels with acTVe, available on smart TV apps like Roku, Vizio, Samsung, and LG, and platforms like SportsTribal, FreeMovies+ & FreeCast, with more apps and platforms in 2024.

Features of the POWDER 23-24 Photo Annual include a three-part exploration of the colossal winter in Mammoth Mountain, Lake Tahoe, and the Wasatch Range from local writers who lived the experience and a piece on keeping indigenous tribal traditions alive atop British Columbia’s Mount Curry. The beloved column, The Jaded Local, makes its return through the words of Hans Ludwig, and a spirited crew of young, backcountry skiers embarks on an epic journey deep into the Nevada mountains promising an adventure-filled reading experience.

Purchase your POWDER Magazine box set today and follow Powder on Instagram @powdermagazine, Facebook, and Twitter @PowderMagazine. Wholesale orders are available at this link.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN) is an innovative technology platform and media company with a proven cutting-edge playbook that transforms media brands. Our unified technology platform empowers creators and publishers with tools to publish and monetize their content, while also leveraging quality journalism of anchor brands like Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, and HubPages to build their businesses. The company aggregates content across a diverse portfolio of over 265 brands, reaching over 100 million users monthly. Visit us at thearenagroup.net and discover how we are revolutionizing the world of digital media.

