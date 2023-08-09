Postal Center International (PCI) empowers students for the new school year

Print, mail, signs, and fulfillment industry leader distributes 100 backpacks with essential school supplies at Lotus House Women’s Shelter

WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In keeping with its unwavering commitment to give back to the communities it serves for print, mail, fulfillment, signs, packaging, promotional, and marketing solutions, industry leader Postal Center International (PCI) donated 100 backpacks with essential school supplies to students at the Lotus House Women’s Shelter located in Overtown, Miami, Florida. The handover took place at the sanctuary, which houses women and children on Saturday, August 5, 2023.









“At PCI, we recognize the financial burden can be impactful on many parents getting their children prepared for the new school year. We understand the current economic climate, and we want to try relieving this burden on parents,” said Ismael Diaz, President & CEO of PCI. “We are focused on the future generation and getting them off on the right foot come the first day of school. Investing in education is the right thing to do.”

According to multinational accounting and consulting firm Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler’s (KPMG) 2023 Back-to-School Spending Survey, shoppers are expected to spend, on average, $377 per child, 21 percent more than a year ago. The new academic year in Miami-Dade County is scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

This is the second consecutive year that the Weston-headquartered PCI distributed school supplies at the 17-year-old Lotus House Women’s Shelter, which offers accommodation to victims of domestic abuse as well as maternity and infant services to pregnant women. Last year, a similar donation of 100 backpacks containing school supplies was made at the shelter and the feedback was positive which prompted PCI to repeat the gesture.

This year’s donation of school supplies includes eco-friendly notebooks and pencils, and was the collaborative effort of PCI’s Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and its Sustainable Committee which seek to transition into a more sustainable approach in all aspects of the company’s operations.

Also included in each backpack is a printed note from PCI with words of encouragement for students in pursuit of their academic quests, while attached to each bag is a removable carrier name card with the tagline ‘Persist. Create. Inspire.’, a reminder of PCI’s vision in the community.

The backpack drive for the back-to-school season is integral to PCI’s ongoing community outreach initiatives. This specific effort is focused on assisting local programs and organizations that share PCI’s commitment to youth education and contribute positively to the communities in which PCI operates.

About Postal Center International (PCI)

With its roots deeply entrenched in family, Postal Center International (PCI) was started in 1984 by husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Arturo and Susan Echarte, and is a leading print, mail, fulfillment, signs, and marketing solutions partner. Led by President & CEO Ismael Diaz since 2006, PCI is renowned as one of the nation’s largest state-of-the-art transactional printing, postal, and mail processing service organizations. The company’s family of brands employs more than 450 associates, with annual sales in excess of $400 million, at its locations in Florida, Texas, and New England, with a footprint totaling more than 500K square feet. PCI delivers exceptional print, mail, signs, fulfillment, promotional, packaging, and marketing solutions for enterprise clients in industries such as banking, financial, healthcare, insurance, hospitality, and government, nationwide. PCI is a HIPAA-compliant Certified Minority Owned Diverse Supplier at the state and national levels. It holds multiple security, sustainability, and quality certifications, including HITRUST CSF®; TruSight; FDR; PCI DSS; SOC 2 (Type 2); FSC; SFI; PEFC; and G7.

In April 2023, PCI was named South Florida Business Journal’s (SFBJ) Business of the Year Award Winner in the $250 million to $500 million revenue category. PCI also ranked #1 on the South Florida Business Journal’s “Top Commercial Printers” Book of Lists for the fourth consecutive year in 2022. That recognition came on the heels of two other preeminent SFBJ listings, including #19 on the 2022 Fastest Growing Companies List and #28 on the 2022 Top South Florida Private Companies.

