Postal Center International offers businesses savings to minimize the effects of USPS’s postage rate hike on July 9

WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the second time this year, the United States Postal Service (USPS) will be increasing its postage fees to combat rising operational costs. The hike in fees is slated for July 9 and will replace the previous rates imposed on January 22.





In anticipation of the July 9 increase, Florida-headquartered mail industry leader Postal Center International (PCI) is encouraging forward-thinking businesses to take advantage of PCI’s mail solutions to reduce the impact of these rising costs.

“At PCI, we remain committed to our client-centric values and we’re, once again, bringing new solutions and savings strategies to our clients and prospects, helping them mitigate the impact of the upcoming postage rate increase,” said Ismael Diaz, President & CEO at the 39-year-old PCI, a leading print, mail, fulfillment, signs, and marketing solutions organization. “Our combination of cost and operating improvement strategies will assist in reducing the effects of this new round of increases as well as improving results. Our team is available and prepared to offer companies a complimentary print and mail assessment to identify and pinpoint savings opportunities while minimizing their print, mail, and marketing spend. We understand that every business is unique. Therefore, we will work closely with companies to develop customized solutions that suit their specific needs and meet those clients where their business goals are.”

“The assessment process will see PCI’s subject matter experts taking an in-depth analysis and holistic approach to the client’s operational efforts, from sustainable and strategic mailing practices to the choice of eco-friendly paper selections and inks,” said Tom Roberts, PCI’s Senior Vice President of Client Experience.

The PCI Senior VP of Client Experience explained that strategies, including mail commingling, mail presort, automation of the mailing processes, and combined print runs, translated into huge savings for clients and prospective partners. Roberts added that making the right choice in paper selection also had its benefits as a reduction in paper weight can be directly proportional to a reduction in price.

According to some industry experts, postage rates have been on the uptick for the past 23 months and have ranged from an average of 20 percent in some instances to as high as 55 percent.

The USPS’s rate increases are aimed at reducing the independent federal agency’s operational costs. According to USPS’s website, the rate change request is part of the Postal Service’s 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability and halt a projected $160 billion in losses. The USPS distributes mail nationwide, including to protectorates such as US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as well as to international military bases.

About Postal Center International (PCI)

With its roots deeply entrenched in family, Postal Center International (PCI) was started in 1984 by husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Arturo and Susan Echarte, and is a leading print, mail, fulfillment, signs, and marketing solutions partner. Led by President & CEO Ismael Diaz since 2006, PCI is renowned as one of the nation’s largest, state-of-the-art transactional printing, postal, and mail processing service organizations. The company’s family of brands employs more than 450 associates, with annual sales in excess of $375 million, at its locations in Florida, Texas, and New England, with a footprint totaling more than 500K square feet. PCI delivers exceptional print, mail, signs, fulfillment promotional, promotional, packaging, and marketing solutions for enterprise clients in industries such as banking, financial, healthcare, insurance, hospitality, and government, nationwide. PCI is a HIPAA-compliant Certified Minority Owned Diverse Supplier at the state and national levels. It holds multiple security, sustainability, and quality certifications including HITRUST CSF®; TruSight; FDR; PCI DSS; SOC 2 (Type 2); FSC; SFI; PEFC; and G7.

In April, PCI was named South Florida Business Journal’s (SFBJ) Business of the Year Award Winner in the $250 million to $500 million revenue category. PCI also ranked #1 on the South Florida Business Journal’s “Top Commercial Printers” Book of Lists for the fourth consecutive year in 2022. That recognition came on the heels of two other preeminent SFBJ listings, including #19 on the 2022 Fastest Growing Companies List and #28 on the 2022 Top South Florida Private Companies.

Contacts

Paula Mescolin 800/430.7241 paulam@surfpci.com