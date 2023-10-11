Polished.com’s Appliances Connection Brand Named to Newsweek’s Best Online Shops 2024 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Polished.com Inc. (the “Company” or “Polished”) (NYSE American: POL), a content-driven and technology-enabled shopping destination for appliances and home goods in the U.S. household appliances market, today announced that AppliancesConnection.com, the Company’s flagship proprietary e-Commerce Online Store, has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Online Shops 2024. This award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This is the fifth consecutive year that Appliances Connection website has been named to Newsweek’s annual Best Online Shops list.





Rick Bunka, Polished’s interim Chief Executive Officer, commented: “ We are proud to announce that Appliances Connection has once again been named to the America’s Best Online Shops list for five consecutive years. This achievement underscores the strength and creativity of the Appliances Connection team and technology. Our emphasis on creating a vibrant and informative shopping experience has become a hallmark of our brand.”

The America’s Best Online Shops 2024 were identified based on 46 objective and subjective criteria. The online shops with the most American visitors and the highest American revenue in 2022 were selected as candidates for further evaluation. The online shops that passed the initial screening were then tested one by one in a nationwide survey of over 6,000 American online shoppers. Survey participants were asked to evaluate online shops on Trust & Security, Structure & Usability, Payment, Purchase & Delivery, Service & Communication, Technical Details, Likelihood of Purchase, and Traffic Growth.

