Plynk Wins 2023 Best Brokerage for Beginners at Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Plynk, the app designed to simplify investing and help investors grow their knowledge, was awarded Best Brokerage for Beginners at Benzinga’s annual Fintech Deal Day on November 13, 2023.





With this win, Benzinga recognizes Plynk among those making substantial contributions to disruptive innovation in fintech. The Benzinga Fintech Award Finalists are carefully vetted and comprised of renowned companies and executives striving to revolutionize the fintech industry. From deeply established companies to the newest startups, this group impacts sectors such as payments, banking, investing, technology, and financial literacy.

“I’m so proud of the Plynk team, which strives on a daily basis to make investing simpler, educational, inspiring, and fun,” shares Maya Sudhakaran, Head of Growth and Acquisition. “We will continue to focus on innovative ways to help make getting started with investing refreshingly easy. On behalf of everyone at Plynk, it’s an honor to be recognized as an industry leader.”

Plynk uses an education-forward approach across the app, which makes it not just a top brokerage for beginners, but a tool for investors at any stage of their journey. This focus on supporting investors is demonstrated through features spanning from expert ratings about the performance of stocks and funds, to Plynk Explore, which helps users choose investments that match their interests. Plynk also makes it possible to start investing with as little as $1, removing barriers for beginners or those cautious about investments.

“We’re recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives,” says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick. “We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech.”

Check out the full list of 2023 winners here, and learn more about Plynk at www.plynkinvest.com.

About Plynk:

Plynk is an app designed to simplify investing and help people grow their knowledge—making it a refreshingly easy way to invest. Created by a team with a passion for empowering investors, Plynk makes it easy to get started with an investing experience that’s free of complexity and confusion. Plynk offers straightforward language, clear explanations, and just a $1 minimum to invest. Easily navigate and explore the different types of stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, and cryptocurrencies (through Paxos) you can invest in based on your preferences—all trading is commission free. (Some fees apply to individual crypto trades.)

About Benzinga:

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Benzinga is a holistic solution for high-quality, low-cost, timely content.

The firm’s core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, as well as promote innovation across all spaces, Benzinga hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

About the Benzinga Fintech Awards:

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards recognizes and awards those disruptive innovators that create positive and diverse changes in the financial services space.

By participating, companies and executives are acknowledged as Benzinga Fintech Finalists.

