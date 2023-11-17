“Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!” (mamakari/Solmare Publishing) Anime Series

Up to 10 Chapters Free to Celebrate on MangaPlaza

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Manga–The hit manga series “Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!” (Author: mamakari), published by Solmare Publishing’s Shojo Label “Koisuru Soware” and distributed as an original title on NTT Solmare’s English manga website “MangaPlaza”, is set to be made into an anime series.









To commemorate this development, up to 10 chapters can be purchased free of charge for only a short period of time on MangaPlaza.

1. Information Concerning “Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!” the Anime

Anime Design Visuals, Promotional Videos, and official announcements relating to “Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!” will be made available online.

Release Information

To be decided.



* When more details are available, they will be made public on MangaPlaza’s X account (formerly twitter).

Promotional Video Information

https://s.mxtv.jp/redirect/debulove_anime_en/

Anime Copyright

©mamakari, Solmare Publishing/ “Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!” Production Committee.

2. Concerning the original “Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!”

“Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!” is a highly popularized manga title published by Solmare Publishing’s Shojo Label “Koisuru Soware” and is distributed in Japan as an original manga on Japan’s top manga reading website “Comic C’ MOA”. (Author: mamakari)

• MangaPlaza



https://mangaplaza.com/title/0303000005/

A Message from mamakari

“It’s exciting to see this series is getting an anime just following the release of the drama! One dream being accomplished after the next, and it’s all thanks to the readers who have been supporting this since the beginning. Thank you so much, really! It looks like there’s going to be a bit of time until it’s available to watch, but I hope you all can enjoy watching Yumeko and her friends in the anime version as well. Definitely give it a watch!”

3. Concerning the MangaPlaza Sale to Commemorate the Anime

To commemorate the anime announcement, a new sale will begin on MangaPlaza starting November 16th, 2023. To read more about this sale, be sure to check out the “Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!” special site page on MangaPlaza.

[Sale]



“Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!” Chapters 1-10 for free

• Sale Time



November 16th, 2023 (Thursday) 12:00 AM (PST) ~ November 30th, 2023 (Thursday) 11:59 PM



* Sale details and time are subject to change

• “Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!” MangaPlaza Special Page:



https://mangaplaza.com/special/20220301-plus-sized/

About MangaPlaza

MangaPlaza is one of the largest providers of digital manga in the U.S. boasting over 100,000 titles from 50+ publishers. Users can discover exciting works, including platform exclusives. We also offer a monthly plan that grants users access to 21,000 chapters. Begin your journey on MangaPlaza and find your favorite series!

About Solmare Publishing

Solmare Publishing handles the production and publication of a variety of original manga titles on Comic C’ MOA. Our goal is to continue to create original titles in a wider range of genres with a uniqueness unmatched thus far while prioritizing what readers find compelling in manga.



https://mangaplaza.com/searchresult/?pid=480

About NTT Solmare Co.

NTT Solmare (Osaka, Japan) is a leading provider of quality entertainment services to fans across the globe. Its services include Japanese e-books, the digital manga site “Comic C’ MOA,” its in-house publishing brand “Solmare Publishing,” top-class US digital manga site “MangaPlaza,”and game series such as “Shall We Date?” https://www.nttsolmare.com/e/

