Play Out Loud: Logitech G Launches the Next Generation of Yeti Microphones and Litra Lights to Help Content Creators Look and Sound Their Best

The new Yeti microphones and Litra light are designed to meet the specific needs of game streamers and content creators by using broadcast-style audio and pro-level lighting gear, and work seamlessly together via Logitech’s G Hub software to enable them to deliver great content to their community.

Based on the iconic Yeti design, the Yeti GX is a premium, broadcast-style gaming microphone with dynamic capsule technology that delivers unparalleled audio performance. It features a supercardioid pickup pattern that elevates the voice while rejecting room noise, keyboard clicks and other background sounds. The Yeti GX features one handed control of mic gain by cleverly leveraging a scroll wheel from Logitech G gaming mice. Users can easily dial in the gain and, with a simple press of the wheel, apply Yeti GX’s Smart Audio Lock feature to prevent clipping and reduce background distractions thanks to a powerful onboard DSP.

Yeti GX is a USB plug-and-play mic for effortless setup and streaming. Yeti GX is also compatible with the Blue Compass boom arm and, coming soon, an updated Logitech G version of the Compass arm.

Yeti Orb is a sleek gaming microphone that delivers best-in-class audio performance and ease-of-use through a seamless plug-and-play USB connection. Designed for gamers new to streaming, Yeti Orb is built with a custom condenser capsule, complete with a cardioid pickup pattern that focuses on your voice, reducing distracting key clicks and background noise.

Both of these new mics include Blue VO!CE Technology, accessible through GHUB software, to deliver real-time voice filters that further reduce noise and make your voice sound richer, cleaner and more professional. Blue VO!CE also features real-time filters to eliminate noise, smooth out volume levels, and bring out your best voice qualities.

Litra Beam LX is a dual-sided RGB streaming key light with Logitech G’s TrueSoft technology for shaping and directing light so everyone can look their best at all times. TrueSoft technology delivers cinematic color accuracy and advanced diffusion by eliminating harsh shadows with adjustable brightness; color temperatures ranging from warm candlelight to cool blue (2700K – 6500K) and RGB settings. Certified safe for all-day streaming, Litra Beam LX has cleared the strictest UL testing guidelines.

These three new products feature Logitech G’s LIGHTSYNC RGB technology, for deeper immersion into the game. Available in GHUB software, LIGHTSYNC synchronizes color and lighting for customized effects, bringing your game setup to life with immersive and reactive lighting, full-spectrum animation, and more. You can also synchronize your lighting across all your LIGHTSYNC-enabled mics, lights, mice, keyboards and headsets with ease.

In addition, Logitech G is announcing full support for all LIGHTSYNC-enabled devices with Dynamic Lighting on Windows 11 once it becomes available. Windows Dynamic Lighting is a new, RGB lighting tool on Windows 11 that allows users to coordinate effects across many brands of RGB-enabled products. This new capability expands the already powerful LIGHTSYNC controls for devices like Litra Beam LX and Logitech G mice, keyboards and headsets for a completely unified, immersive play experience.

“Together, design and engineering experts at Logitech G created a unique gaming microphone with professional-grade audio and a host of features tailor-made for gamers,” said Vincent Borel, head of PC Gaming and Creators products at Logitech G. “We understand that gamers want to engage and share their experience with their audience. For those that play to be seen, this is the gear that enables them to play together and express themselves to their communities.”

Designing for a Positive Future

Logitech is committed to creating a more equitable and climate positive world by actively working to reduce our carbon impact. The design of these new gaming products makes it a choice you can feel good about. The plastic parts include certified post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics – a minimum of 74% for Yeti Orb, 68% for Yeti GX, and 48% for Litra Beam LX.

The paper packaging comes from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources. By choosing this product, you are supporting responsible management of the world’s forests.

All Logitech G products are certified carbon neutral and use renewable energy where possible during manufacturing. When you purchase a Logitech G product, the carbon footprint of that product has been reduced to zero by supporting forestry, renewables and climate-impacted communities.

Pricing and Availability

Yeti GX ($149.99 / €159.99) and Yeti Orb ($59.99 / €69.99) are available in black, and Litra Beam LX ($149.99 / €159.99) in graphite at LogitechG.com, Best Buy and Amazon in the US and Canada, and select retailers worldwide. For more information and to view our video, please visit our company blog or www.logitechg.com.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, is a global leader dedicated to serving the needs of Gamers and Creators with award-winning hardware, software and solutions. Logitech G’s industry-leading products include keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks, webcams, lights and microphones, and specialized furniture solutions; all made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming and creator communities.

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

