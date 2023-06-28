Play Anywhere and Dentsu Sign Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum Leaps Corporation (HQ: Tokyo, Japan, President: Tomohiro Nakamura) announces the strategic partnership agreement in the sports business domain signed between Play Anywhere Inc. (HQ: New York NY, USA, President: Yaacov Ben-Yaacov) and Dentsu Inc. (HQ: Tokyo, Japan, President & CEO: Norihiro Kuretani). Quantum Leaps has been an advisor to Play Anywhere since 2014 and has supported the company’s expansion into Japan to date. Quantum Leaps served as Advisory to Play Anywhere and Dentsu discussions to enter into this partnership. Through this partnership, Play Anywhere and Dentsu will be able to offer an enhanced viewing experience to international consumers enjoying their favorite sports.





Dentsu provides integrated solutions that have diversified beyond advertising and marketing, contributing to the sustainable growth of customers and society. By leveraging its vast expertise, Dentsu contributes to the overall growth of the sports ecosystem. The introduction of the Play Anywhere platform will enhance compliance and diversification of revenues for all stakeholders related to overseas broadcast, streaming, and distribution of various international sporting events involving Dentsu’s sports business network. This will enable media rights holders of the sporting events to offer viewers an enhanced interactive experience including winning prizes by earning points through quizzes, purchasing a variety of merchandise and services, and enabling brands to associate “magic moments” during the sporting events. Using Play Anywhere’s patented clearinghouse platform, new revenue generated through sponsorship, advertising and affiliate revenues will be shared among all stakeholders in the media value chain.

“We are honored to work with Dentsu’s sports business unit to bring enhanced consumer experiences to viewers while ensuring that all parties in the value chain are remunerated, helping to expand the Play Anywhere Ecosystem as a global standard,” said Yaacov Ben-Yaacov, CEO of Play Anywhere Inc.

“With Play Anywhere’s long experience in media, sports and gaming industries, we are excited to announce this new partnership which will bring new revenue to content owners and their distribution channels in Asia and across the globe through the Play Anywhere ecosystem,” said Tomohiro Nakamura, President of Quantum Leaps Corporation.

About Dentsu Inc.

In addition to providing various solutions for overall client marketing, Dentsu promotes the development of efficient advertising in response to changes in the digital age; designs optimal customer experiences; innovates marketing infrastructure; and transforms client business. We also integrate diverse capabilities that have evolved beyond the marketing domain to provide integrated solutions, which contribute to the sustainable growth of clients and society.

https://www.dentsu.co.jp/en/

About Play Anywhere

Play Anywhere®, through its unique interactive rights deals and patented clearinghouse platform, enables all media stakeholders to participate in new revenue streams driven by interactivity. By securing interactive rights with leagues and pre-defining revenue splits between each of the stakeholders in the value chain, Play Anywhere® enables the rollout of Interactivity to the mass consumer market. Our partners benefit from new revenue streams with no up-front or setup costs.

https://playanywhere.com/

About Quantum Leaps Corporation

Founded in 2006 by Nobuyuki Idei, former Chairman and Group CEO of Sony Group. Quantum Leaps is an investment and consulting firm that specializes in supporting startups and small and medium-sized enterprises. Our mission is to invest in and support companies aiming for rapid growth in the Asian market through capital and business alliances with companies that have differentiated technologies or operations and transcend differences in nationality and size. We provide concrete support for business creation through collaboration with our seven group companies specializing in growth strategy consulting, investment, and startup investment tailored to each stage.

URL: https://qxl.jp/

Contacts

Jeff Pmeroy



jpomeroy@jdppr.com