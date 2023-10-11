Platform Ventures Hires Ariana Nelson as Head of Investor Relations

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Platform Ventures (“Platform” or the “Firm”) today announced the addition of Ariana Nelson as Head of Investor Relations. She will be responsible for creating and maintaining strategic partnerships with current and prospective investors and consultants while enhancing the investor experience and fundraising process. With more than 16 years of investor relations experience in the investment management industry, Ariana’s prior experience includes acting as Managing Director at Kayne Anderson Real Estate, Vice President at American Realty Advisors, and Vice President at Epoch Investment Partners.





In this newly created role, Ariana will report to Platform Ventures Co-Presidents and Co-Founders, Ryan and Terry Anderson along with Todd Blanding, CIO, and Kyle Siner, CFO.

“We are thrilled to add an accomplished investor relations executive to the team,” said Ryan Anderson, Co-President and Co-Founder of Platform Ventures. “Ariana brings the right mix of investor relations experience and senior leadership to help augment Platform’s investor relationships where she will be an integral part of the growth of the firm over its multi-year business plan,” said Terry Anderson, Co-President and Co-Founder of Platform Ventures.

About Platform

Platform Ventures is an SEC registered private investment firm targeting attractive and scalable sector-focused investments within real estate, infrastructure, and real estate credit. Platform Ventures opportunistic investment strategies aim to take advantage of complex situations, pricing dislocations and asset inefficiencies in all market conditions. The Firm invests selectively across the capital structure in direct acquisitions, joint ventures, recapitalizations, and reorganizations. Platform Investments, which is owned by Platform Ventures, manages over $3.1 billion of assets under management1 on behalf of institutional investors, family offices and high net worth investors. Information about Platform Ventures is available at www.platformv.com.

For media inquiries please contact: Ariana Nelson, Head of Investor Relations [email protected]

1 As of June 30, 2023. This includes assets managed by our affiliates who are not registered investment advisers, and this amount does not represent Regulatory Assets Under Management as defined by the SEC. SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

