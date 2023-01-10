Pizza City Fest Announces Inaugural Los Angeles Event at L.A. LIVE

The new event will feature nearly 40 celebrated pizzaiolos over two days, plus a line-up of panel discussions and demos, April 29-30, 2023

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pizza City Fest Los Angeles announces the stellar line-up for the first of its kind event, which will take place April 29-30, 2023 at L.A. LIVE – Downtown Los Angeles’ Sports and Entertainment District – offering fans the unique opportunity to sample pizzas from Southern California’s best pizza makers all in one location over two days.

Steve Dolinsky – a 13-time James Beard Award-winning food reporter and “The Food Guy” at NBC 5 Chicago – has turned his love of pizza into an all-encompassing endeavor. He’s written two books on the subject, launched a weekly tour business, hosts and produces the “Pizza City” podcast, and in the Summer of 2022, introduced the first ever Pizza City Fest in Chicago. The sold-out event showcased the region’s unsung pizza artisans and styles, while also showing guests what goes into great pizza making. Now he hopes to bring that same experience to Los Angeles and showcase the diversity – in both geography and styles – that the region exemplifies.

“I’ve seen the L.A. pizza scene explode recently, having visited about 60 places while researching over the past year,” said Dolinsky. “But with so much great pizza spread out from Santa Barbara to San Diego, there needed to be a way to highlight these artisans all in one place. Not only will we do that, but we’ll also bring together some of the most talented local pizza pros to share their knowledge and expertise with home cooks.” In choosing to host the Los Angeles event at L.A. LIVE, Steve found a partner venue that is not only known for hosting world-class sports and entertainment happenings, but also has a rich tradition of staging iconic culinary events.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the inaugural Pizza City Fest Los Angeles to L.A. LIVE,” Lee Zeidman, President, Crypto.com Arena, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE. “We pride ourselves on bringing unique first-time events to downtown Los Angeles, partnering with Steve made perfect sense and we cannot wait for pizza lovers from all over southern California to descend on L.A. LIVE April 29 & 30.”

Tickets to Pizza City Fest Los Angeles will be available for purchase beginning January 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., with pre-sale for American Express® Card Members, followed by public ticket sales opening on January 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.. Tickets for Pizza City Fest Los Angeles start at $95. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://pizzacityfest.com/events/los-angeles/ or lalive.com or call 1-877-234-8425.

Celebrating the passion, innovation, and community of great pizza making with the industry’s most venerable personalities, the Pizza City Fest Los Angeles lineup includes:

Saturday, April 29th

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. (Boyle Heights)



Double Zero (Venice) (v)



L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele (Hollywood)



LaSorted’s (Silver Lake)



LBK Pizza (Studio City)



Long Bridge (San Francisco)



MacLeod Ale Brewing (Van Nuys) (v)



Pi’ L.A. (DTLA)



Pizzana (Brentwood)



Prime Pizza (West Hollywood)



Quarter Sheets Pizza (Echo Park)



Riip Beer & Pizza (Huntington Beach) + Heritage BBQ (San Juan Capistrano)



Ronan (Fairfax District)



Slice & Pint (El Segundo)



Slice House By Tony Gemignani (Thousand Oaks)



Speak Cheezy (Long Beach)



Tribute (San Diego)



Truly Pizza (Dana Point)

Panel Discussions & Demonstrations

2pm The Dough Whisperers Featuring Evan Funke (Felix, Mother Wolf) and Daniele Uditi (Pizzana); Moderated by Noel Brohner (Slow Rise Pizza) 3pm Perfect Pan Pizza at Home Featuring John Arena (Truly Pizza, Dana Point; Metro Pizza, Las Vegas); Hosted by Steve Dolinsky (Founder, Pizza City Fest) 4pm In Conversation with “Chef’s Table: Pizza” Featuring Brian McGinn (Producer); Interviewed by Karen Palmer (Writer/Editor and founder of Pain Pizza)

Sunday, April 30th

Apollonia’s Pizzeria (Miracle Mile)



Bagel & Slice (Glassell Park) (v & gf)



Bettina (Santa Barbara)



Cosa Buona (Echo Park)



De La Nonna (Downtown) (v)



Dtown Pizzeria (West Hollywood)



Folks (Costa Mesa)



Ghisallo (Santa Monica)



Gorilla Pies (Valley Village)



Grá (Historic Filipinotown)



Little Coyote (Long Beach)



Long Beach Bread Lab (Long Beach) (kosher)



Olivia Restaurant (Koreatown)



The Rose Venice (Venice)



South End + Peppe Miele of VPN Americas (Venice) (gf & non-gf)



Stella Barra (Santa Monica)



Stellar Pizza Truck



Zelo Gourmet Pizza (Arcadia)

Panel Discussions & Demonstrations

2pm How to Make Great Pizza at Home Featuring Noel Brohner (Slow Rise Pizza); Hosted by Justin Clark Dray (“Pizza Freak”) 3pm What is “L.A. Style” Pizza? Featuring Fred Eric (Pi’ L.A.), Chad Colby (Antico Nuovo), Justin DeLeon (Apollonia’s Pizzeria); Moderated by Eric Wareheim (Director, Author, Co-Owner, Las Jaras Wines) 4pm From Clicks & Likes to Bricks & Lights: Building a Pizza Brand Featuring Marc Schechter & Danny Stoller (Square Pie Guys, San Francisco), Rick Rosenfield (Co-Founder, California Pizza Kitchen), Brad Kent (Co-Founder, Blaze Pizza & Bagel + Slice), Daniel Holzman (Founder, Danny Boy’s Pizza and The Meatball Shop, NYC); Moderated by Noah Galuten (Chef, Author, and Host of “Don’t Panic Pantry” on YouTube)

About L.A. LIVE

L.A. LIVE is the sports and entertainment district that surrounds Crypto.com Arena and Microsoft Theater. The campus features sports and music venues, night clubs, restaurants, a bowling alley, museum and movie theater. L.A. LIVE is the premier destination for live entertainment in Downtown Los Angeles. Visit L.A. LIVE today at www.lalive.com

