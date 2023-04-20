Pivotree Leads the Way for Frictionless Commerce at B2B Online 2023

Joined by experts from Grainger and ABC Supply, Pivotree will host a panel discussion on data management leveraging data as a business asset

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PVT #Commerce–Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) (“Pivotree” or the “Company”), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions and services, today announced it will be attending B2B Online 2023, on May 1-3, 2023 in Chicago, showcasing the latest technology in commerce, supply chain and data management. The Company will also be hosting a panel discussion titled “Data Should Serve You, Not Your Technology” along with experts from Grainger, the world’s largest supplier of industrial, safety, and fastener products and ABC Supply, one of the largest roofing distributors in the United States.





Held annually, B2B Online is the world’s leading ecommerce and digital marketing conference, featuring over 900 B2B leaders from the world’s top manufacturers and distributors. Attendees have a chance to collaborate and learn about the most disruptive and innovative strategies for digital, ecommerce and omnichannel content.

“We are thrilled to be participating in B2B Online this year, along with our valued customers Grainger and ABC Supply, to educate business leaders about how Pivotree’s data management capabilities can transform their business and free their data from legacy systems, holding back their digital transformation plans,” said Derek Corrick, General Manager of Data Management at Pivotree. “Pivotree has been leading the way in frictionless commerce and our panel discussion will showcase the value and expertise that our Data-as-a-Service approach can bring to large enterprise retailers and distributors.”

As B2B organizations take on digital transformation, they face a fundamental challenge: finding the right way to deal with growing volumes of data. Typical solutions like ERPs, PIMs, MDMs, and DAMs – while necessary have exacerbated a growing concern over siloed data with little or no visibility for all areas in an organization. This results in burgeoning technical debt, substandard data quality, and hindered growth.

In this panel discussion, Derek Corrick, GM, Data Management at Pivotree will be joined by Michael Kaechele, Executive Director, IT Strategy & Delivery at ABC Supply, and Aamir Burki, Sr. Director, Merchandising Content & Search at Grainger. The panelists will share their experiences with data management, and how they got it to work for their respective organizations. The session will focus on the scope for freeing data from systems and technologies, so it can be better leveraged as a business asset.

The panel will take place on Day 2 of the conference as part of Track B: Building a Data Driven Business at 3:05PM. B2B Online 2023 attendees are also invited to visit Booth 108, where Pivotree experts will be available to help business leaders grow their businesses with end-to-end frictionless customer experiences at every stage of the buying journey through Pivotree’s unique data offerings. Prospective clients can apply for a discount using the code B2B23SPNSR for 20 percent off on the current price of registration.

Event info

B2B Online Chicago

Date: May 01 – 03, 2023

Location: Marriott Chicago Downtown, IL

Panel info:

Day 2, May 2, 2023.

Track B: Building a Data Driven Business

Time: 3:05 pm – 3:25 pm

Sign up using code B2B23SPNSR here: https://b2bmarketing.wbresearch.com/srspricing

About Pivotree



Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree’s portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com.

About the Panelists

Derek Corrick (GM, Data Management, Pivotree)



As Pivotree’s General Manager for Data Management (DM), Derek leads a team dedicated to helping companies leverage their information assets to deliver clear and measurable business results, increase sales, drive enterprise efficiency, and enhance customer experience/engagement – all while reducing business risk. His passion spans DM implementation excellence, change management, business development, and digital transformation.

Michael Kaechele (Executive Director, IT Strategy & Delivery, ABC Supply)



Michael brings over 20 years of experience in large enterprise systems implementations, technology strategy, and organization development. As the Executive Director for IT Strategy & Delivery at ABC Supply, Michael influences project objectives and designs to increase revenue, decrease cost, and promote transparency and effective communication in the organization. Michael’s projects impact end-consumers, customer sales and interaction, employees on the dock, and even executives in the company. Michael’s project goals are to implement business applications that are intuitive, easy to use, easy to support, and flexible to business changes.

Aamir Burki (Sr. Director, Merchandising Content & Search)



With 22 years of experience in solving big business problems in eCommerce, content, and digital transformation leadership, Aamir brings unmatched expertise in B2B distribution and B2B manufacturing, and the challenges that are unique to these customers and organizations. For Aamir, Digital Transformation is often less about technology and more about adapting organizational strengths and supporting the new digital foundation with standardized processes, and ongoing measurement. His expertise comes from his deep passion for solving daily problems in digital transformation, content strategy and eCommerce.

