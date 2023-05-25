Pipedrive Launches Developer Hub to Further Boost the Growth of its Integrations’ Ecosystem

Partners and third-party developers will be able to easily share apps through the customizable Pipedrive Developer Hub

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipedrive, the easy and effective sales CRM for small businesses, today announced the launch of Developer Hub, a centralized and robust online app development platform for technology partners and developers. The dedicated environment enables developers to access all the tools they need to build and manage scalable and secure app integrations for Pipedrive’s Marketplace. Additionally, any app developed will have the opportunity to improve the sales processes of over 100,000 companies.

The centralized Developer Hub unites cross-functional developer teams, optimizes and improves engineering experiences. The easy-to-navigate environment supports a fast, efficient and timesaving development process, driving user experience quality in integrations built for Pipedrive customers.

“A great sales CRM enables companies to streamline all aspects of their business and take advantage of innovative technology. Our ecosystem enhances the value of Pipedrive, offering small businesses a complete, agile and customizable tech stack at hand to find new growth opportunities. The launch of Pipedrive Developer Hub reflects our commitment to deliver reliable, stable and scalable technology to cover the needs of small companies and help them convert business challenges into opportunities,” said Shaun Shirazian, CPO at Pipedrive.

Key benefits of Pipedrive Developer Hub include:

Developer Hub is the central place for managing, developing and improving app/ integration solutions.

Improved developer experience and easier navigation. The centralized and easily accessible hub aligns all the tooling, tutorials and documentation developers need to build and manage web-based solutions compatible with Pipedrive.

Easier-to-use app extensions. Pipedrive offers a wide range of extendability points that allow customers to interact with and see the data from custom solutions right inside the platform. With the new hub, adding and integrating with the extensions is even easier and more intuitive.

One-click preview for the Marketplace app listing to see through the customer's eyes how the app page will look in Pipedrive's Marketplace.

The functionality of installing and testing integrations right away, ensuring that the app works as intended. Additionally, the hub allows building private apps available only to selected customers.

With more than 400 app integrations and connectors, the ecosystem amplifies the value of Pipedrive and enables customers to sync their data across systems all in one place and provides a way for technology partners to provide their solutions on top of Pipedrive. Last year, nearly 60% of Pipedrive’s total user base integrated their CRM with at least one app from the Marketplace. The most popular app categories were bots and messaging, phone and video calls, marketing automation and lead generation.

The new Pipedrive Developer Hub aims to enhance developer experience and expand Pipedrive’s ecosystem to help small businesses grow. Pipedrive’s Developer Hub is available in all developer sandbox accounts as well as in accounts that previously had access to Marketplace Manager. To read more about the Hub and get started with the creation and management of apps compatible with Pipedrive, please visit here or sign up for the sandbox account here.

