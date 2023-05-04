Pipedrive celebrates Small Business Week 2023 to pay homage to small companies globally

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipedrive, the easy and effective sales CRM for small businesses, celebrates Small Business Week 2023. The week honors the vital importance of micro companies driving the economy worldwide.

“Small businesses play a vital role in local economies, driving innovation, facilitating long-term growth and adding value to all industries. By providing jobs, spreading innovation through the employment of digital solutions and having a positive impact on society, small companies are the backbone of sustainable economic growth,” said Pipedrive’s CEO Dominic Allon.

“It’s critical to leverage the vitality of small businesses for any market to stay competitive. As part of our commitment, Pipedrive is dedicated to providing small businesses with the essential tools that they need to succeed, so they can continue to make a difference in their communities. This is what Pipedrive Small Business Week 2023 is all about – paying homage to small companies globally and inspiring them to thrive in today’s competitive environment,” continued Allon.

According to World Economic Forum, smaller businesses represent 90% of all companies and are responsible for nearly 70% of both jobs and gross domestic product (GDP) worldwide. At the same time, research shows that 67% of SMBs fight for survival. A vibrant and supportive ecosystem of small businesses stands as a vital component of a healthy, sustainable and inclusive market economy.

Pipedrive’s VP of Sales Sean Evers shares strategies that small businesses can adopt to improve their operations:

Avoid negative cash flow. The better the small businesses structure their financial planning, the less likely they get into financially turbulent times. A clear understanding of the company's financial health helps to make the right business decisions. As the lifeblood of a business, managing revenue the right way is essential for daily operations and growing the business without the need to make decisions solely to stay afloat.

Customer obsession is key to success. If you truly understand your customers, you can build your product or service according to their actual needs and increase the chances of market success. Gathering customer feedback and mapping why customers buy your products or services, how they use them and what they like about them help to build a truly customer-centric product.

Don't forget to set and measure KPIs. Setting and measuring KPIs (key performance indicators) enable you to track performance, understand your strengths and weaknesses and define where there is room for improvement. To keep your team engaged and motivated, use smart and actionable metrics. Clear, relevant, measurable and achievable goals empower the team and help to grow the business.

The celebration coincides with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s National Small Business Week. Pipedrive Small Business Week 2023 aims to highlight the importance and potential of small companies worldwide. Full of tips and customer success stories, the celebration seeks to inspire sales professionals and business owners on how to boost productivity and maximize the efficiency of their CRM.

The highlight of the week is ‘Mastering Growth: Insider Tips for small businesses’ webinar taking place today, May 4. Presenters include Pipedrive’s valued customer, Tiffany Largie, Pipedrive’s VP of Product, Janis Rozenblats, and Pipedrive’s Director of Global Sales Strategy, Zahra Jivá. To be part of Pipedrive Small Business Week 2023, please follow the company’s LinkedIn profile or search for smart and easy-to-adopt ideas from Pipedrive Learn.

