Pinterest Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Q1 revenue grew 5% year over year to $603 million.

Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) increased 7% year over year to 463 million.

GAAP net loss was $209 million for Q1. Adjusted EBITDA was $27 million for Q1.

Total costs and expenses were $846 million, including $121 million of restructuring charges.

We repurchased 2.8 million shares of our Class A common stock for $72 million. $428 million remains available for repurchases under our $500 million authorization.

“I’m proud of how our team is continuing to execute,” said Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest. “In Q1, we grew our business globally through improved content relevance, shoppability, and by delivering strong results for our advertisers. Today, we’re taking meaningful steps towards expanding our ads business by opening up third-party ad demand on Pinterest, starting with Amazon as our first partner. Looking forward, we are excited to further leverage and satisfy the strong commercial intent of our users and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Q1 2023 Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Change Revenue $ 602,581 $ 574,885 5 % Net loss $ (208,579 ) $ (5,281 ) (3,850 )% Non-GAAP net income* $ 57,704 $ 68,990 (16 )% Adjusted EBITDA* $ 26,969 $ 76,795 (65 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 4 % 13 %

_________________________ * For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see “―About non-GAAP financial measures” and the tables under “―Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results” included at the end of this release.

Q1 2023 Other Highlights

The following table sets forth our revenue, MAUs and ARPU based on the geographic location of our users (in millions, except ARPU and percentages, unaudited):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Change Revenue – Global $ 603 $ 575 5 % Revenue – U.S. and Canada $ 486 $ 470 3 % Revenue – Europe $ 93 $ 87 6 % Revenue – Rest of World $ 24 $ 17 38 % MAUs – Global 463 433 7 % MAUs – U.S. and Canada 95 94 1 % MAUs – Europe 128 120 7 % MAUs – Rest of World 240 220 9 % ARPU – Global $ 1.32 $ 1.33 (1 )% ARPU – U.S. and Canada $ 5.11 $ 4.98 3 % ARPU – Europe $ 0.74 $ 0.72 2 % ARPU – Rest of World $ 0.10 $ 0.08 27 %

Guidance

Our current expectation is that Q2 revenue will grow roughly in-line with the growth we saw in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023. We expect our Q2 non-GAAP operating expenses to grow low teens on a percentage basis quarter-over-quarter.*

We intend to provide further detail on our outlook during the conference call.

_________________________ *We have not provided the forward-looking GAAP equivalents for certain forward-looking non-GAAP operating expenses or a GAAP reconciliation as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as share-based compensation expense, which is impacted by, among other things, employee retention and decisions around future equity grants to employees. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP guidance metrics to their corresponding GAAP equivalents is not available without unreasonable effort. However, it is important to note that material changes to reconciling items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results and, as such, we also believe that any reconciliations provided would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Webcast and conference call information

A live audio webcast of our first quarter 2023 earnings release call will be available at investor.pinterestinc.com. The call begins today at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET). This press release, including the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures and slide presentation are also available. We will not be publishing a letter to shareholders this quarter. A recording of the webcast will be available at investor.pinterestinc.com for 90 days.

We have used, and intend to continue to use, our investor relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, statements about our future operational and financial performance. Words such as “believe,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: general economic and political uncertainty in global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth, including inflation, fear of recession, foreign exchange fluctuations and supply-chain issues as well as events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; our ability to provide useful and relevant content; our ability to attract and retain creators that create relevant and engaging content on our platform; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; compromises in security; our financial performance and fluctuations in operating results; our dependency on online application stores’ and internet search engines’ methodologies and policies; discontinuation, disruptions or outages in authentication by third-party login providers; changes by third-party login providers that restrict our access or ability to identify users; competition; our ability to scale our business and revenue model; our reliance on advertising revenue and our ability to attract and retain advertisers and effectively measure advertising campaigns; our ability to effectively manage growth and expand and monetize our platform internationally; our lack of operating history and ability to sustain profitability; decisions that reduce short-term revenue or profitability or do not produce expected long-term benefits; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on our business as well as on global and regional economies and economic activity; risks associated with government actions, laws and regulations that could restrict access to our products or impair our business; litigation and government inquiries; privacy, data and other regulatory concerns; real or perceived inaccuracies in metrics related to our business; disruption, degradation or interference with our hosting services and infrastructure; our ability to attract and retain personnel; and the dual class structure of our common stock and its effect of concentrating voting control with stockholders who held our capital stock prior to the completion of our initial public offering. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023, which is available on our investor relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this release and in the earnings materials is as of April 27, 2023. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About non-GAAP financial measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses (including non-GAAP cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative), non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and constant currency revenue growth rates. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for or superior to the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparative purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, interest income (expense), net, other income (expense), net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes and restructuring charges. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue. Non-GAAP costs and expenses (including non-GAAP cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative) and non-GAAP net income exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation expense and restructuring charges. Non-GAAP income from operations is calculated by subtracting non-GAAP costs and expenses from revenue. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to evaluate our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income and expenses they exclude. We also believe Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics we use for financial and operational decision-making. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to assist potential investors in seeing our operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our operating results over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share rather than net income (loss), net margin, total costs and expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, respectively, the nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain recurring, non-cash charges such as depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of acquired intangible assets, although these assets may have to be replaced in the future, and share-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense and an important part of our compensation strategy.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the tables under “―Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results” included at the end of this release.

Limitation of key metrics and other data

The numbers for our key metrics, which include our MAUs and ARPU, are calculated using internal company data based on the activity of user accounts. We define a monthly active user as an authenticated Pinterest user who visits our website, opens our mobile application or interacts with Pinterest through one of our browser or site extensions, such as the Save button, at least once during the 30-day period ending on the date of measurement. The number of MAUs do not include Shuffles users unless they would otherwise qualify as MAUs. Unless otherwise indicated, we present MAUs based on the number of MAUs measured on the last day of the current period. We measure monetization of our platform through our average revenue per user metric. We define ARPU as our total revenue in a given geography during a period divided by the average of the number of MAUs in that geography during the period. We calculate average MAUs based on the average of the number of MAUs measured on the last day of the current period and the last day prior to the beginning of the current period. We calculate ARPU by geography based on our estimate of the geography in which revenue-generating activities occur. We use these metrics to assess the growth and health of the overall business and believe that MAUs and ARPU best reflect our ability to attract, retain, engage and monetize our users, and thereby drive revenue. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage of our products across large online and mobile populations around the world. In addition, we are continually seeking to improve our estimates of our user base, and such estimates may change due to improvements or changes in technology or our methodology.

PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,651,242 $ 1,611,063 Marketable securities 1,078,487 1,087,164 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $13,085 and $12,672 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 487,964 681,532 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 80,695 74,918 Total current assets 3,298,388 3,454,677 Property and equipment, net 30,272 59,575 Operating lease right-of-use assets 97,606 206,253 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 122,982 124,822 Other assets 17,174 17,403 Total assets $ 3,566,422 $ 3,862,730 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 77,284 $ 87,920 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 244,639 292,611 Total current liabilities 321,923 380,531 Operating lease liabilities 159,506 178,694 Other liabilities 25,254 21,851 Total liabilities 506,683 581,076 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value, 6,666,667 shares authorized, 594,834 and 593,918 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value, 1,333,333 shares authorized, 89,323 and 89,284 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 5,390,101 5,407,724 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,132 ) (11,419 ) Accumulated deficit (2,323,237 ) (2,114,658 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,059,739 3,281,654 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,566,422 $ 3,862,730

PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 602,581 $ 574,885 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 170,926 146,070 Research and development 266,346 195,548 Sales and marketing 201,131 173,953 General and administrative 207,864 62,979 Total costs and expenses 846,267 578,550 Loss from operations (243,686 ) (3,665 ) Interest income (expense), net 24,901 712 Other income (expense), net 322 (1,200 ) Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (218,463 ) (4,153 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (9,884 ) 1,128 Net loss $ (208,579 ) $ (5,281 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 681,140 656,899

PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss $ (208,579 ) $ (5,281 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,212 7,220 Share-based compensation 143,122 73,240 Impairment and abandonment charges for leases and leasehold improvements 112,934 — Other (1,346 ) 2,978 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 192,523 180,203 Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,773 ) (8,285 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,163 12,394 Accounts payable (11,031 ) (4,638 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (43,659 ) (31,620 ) Operating lease liabilities (26,109 ) (12,822 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 183,457 213,389 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (1,990 ) (6,902 ) Purchases of marketable securities (331,608 ) (155,181 ) Sales of marketable securities 29,271 4,168 Maturities of marketable securities 318,490 207,319 Net cash provided by investing activities 14,163 49,404 Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net 2,400 1,036 Repurchases of Class A common stock (69,476 ) — Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on release of restricted stock units and restricted stock awards (91,508 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (158,584 ) 1,036 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,142 333 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 40,178 264,162 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,617,660 1,427,064 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,657,838 $ 1,691,226 Supplemental cash flow information Repurchases of Class A common stock in accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 2,161 $ — Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 803 $ 7,085 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,651,242 $ 1,683,792 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,243 1,137 Restricted cash included in other assets 4,353 6,297 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,657,838 $ 1,691,226

PINTEREST, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Share-based compensation by function: Cost of revenue $ 2,309 $ 1,194 Research and development 94,265 52,890 Sales and marketing 19,189 11,769 General and administrative 27,359 7,387 Total share-based compensation $ 143,122 $ 73,240 Amortization of acquired intangible assets by function: Cost of revenue $ 1,508 $ 699 Sales and marketing 135 135 General and administrative 197 197 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 1,840 $ 1,031 Restructuring charges by function: Research and development $ 4,093 $ — Sales and marketing 2,677 — General and administrative 114,551 — Total restructuring charges $ 121,321 $ — Reconciliation of total costs and expenses to non-GAAP costs and expenses: Total costs and expenses $ 846,267 $ 578,550 Share-based compensation (143,122 ) (73,240 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1,840 ) (1,031 ) Restructuring charges (121,321 ) — Total non-GAAP costs and expenses $ 579,984 $ 504,279 Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (208,579 ) $ (5,281 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,212 7,220 Share-based compensation 143,122 73,240 Interest income (expense), net (24,901 ) (712 ) Other income (expense), net (322 ) 1,200 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (9,884 ) 1,128 Restructuring charges 121,321 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,969 $ 76,795

PINTEREST, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net income: Net loss $ (208,579 ) $ (5,281 ) Share-based compensation 143,122 73,240 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,840 1,031 Restructuring charges 121,321 — Non-GAAP net income $ 57,704 $ 68,990 Basic weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share 681,140 656,899 Weighted-average dilutive securities(1) 18,731 29,160 Diluted weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share 699,871 686,059 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.08 $ 0.10

_________________________ (1) Gives effect to potential common stock instruments such as stock options, unvested restricted stock units and unvested restricted stock awards.

