Picsart Launches ‘Ignite’, a Suite of 20+ Powerful AI Tools to Empower Every Creator from Marketer to Meme Maker

One year after launching its first generative AI features, Picsart has rolled out an entire suite of fun and easy-to-use AI tools for businesses and individuals.

With the rise of digital content creation, Picsart recognizes the growing need for accessible and intuitive tools that allow anyone to express their creativity in unique and personalized ways. This suite serves as a catalyst for imagination, enabling users to effortlessly transform their ideas into vibrant visual content for their brands, selves or businesses.

“At Picsart, we believe that everyone is a creator. Our editing experience reflects this philosophy by providing users with powerful, yet fun and easy-to-use tools to express their unique visions,” said Hovhannes Avoyan, Founder and CEO of Picsart. “We developed these features to ignite creativity and enable users to turn their ideas into stunning visual content – whether they’re posting ads for their business, memes for their friends, or anything in between.”

Picsart Ignite features innovative tools for both image and video including: AI Expand, AI Object Remove in Video, as well as generation tools for videos, images, GIFs, logos, backgrounds, QR codes, stickers and more. Picsart has also recently rolled out improvements to its previously launched AI Writer, AI Replace and AI Image Generator, which is used to generate more than 2 million images per day.

Picsart Ignite is now available to all users across Picsart’s web platform, iOS and Android. By incorporating these advanced features into their creative workflow, creators of all levels can unlock new realms of artistic expression and take their content to the next level.

For more information, visit the Picsart website or download the Picsart app for iOS or Android.

Picsart is the world’s largest digital creation platform. Its AI-powered tools allow creators of all levels to design, edit, draw and share photo and video content. Picsart has amassed one of the largest open-source content collections in the world, including photos, stickers, backgrounds, templates, and more. Used by consumers, marketers, content creators and businesses, Picsart is used for both personal and professional design. Available on mobile and web, Picsart offers its world class image editing and processing tools to businesses through APIs and an SDK. Headquartered in Miami, with offices around the world, Picsart is backed by SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Partners, and others. Download the app or visit picsart.com for more information.

