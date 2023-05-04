Picsart Launches AI-Powered ‘Adpilot’, Allowing Businesses to Generate Social Media Ads in Seconds

As the company’s first standalone B2B SaaS product, Adpilot expands Picsart’s mission to make advanced AI tools accessible.

Picsart, the world's leading digital creation platform, today announced the launch of Adpilot, a platform that empowers businesses to create on-brand ads quickly and easily with AI.





Ad creation and distribution have historically been time-consuming and costly. However, recent innovations in generative AI have enhanced and simplified the creative workflow, increasing speed and efficiency. Adpilot utilizes AI to reduce cost and increase productivity by acting as a creative companion to a business owner, marketer, or anyone aiming to generate ads.

“As a small team, using Adpilot has been super efficient in helping us create product centric ads quickly,” said Ana Caceres, Brand and Communications Manager at Bask, a suncare brand and early tester of Adpilot. “The unlimited options for backgrounds to complement our product, as well as the fun AI-generated copy means more ads to test, which ultimately means better performance. We’re excited to see how the product evolves and what we can do with it moving forward.”

Adpilot allows users to upload their own product imagery or start from a blank canvas. The user then follows a simple series of text prompts to describe the brand, content and goal of the ad. In seconds, the AI builds Facebook and Instagram ads complete with brand aligned images and copy.

“Our tools are loved by hundreds of millions of creators around the world,” said Mikayel Vardanyan, Chief Product Officer at Picsart. “We’ve watched our community embrace and celebrate the power of generative AI in the creative process and now we’re excited to be offering these same advanced tools to businesses in a way that will really impact performance and productivity.”

Picsart has spent the last 11+ years building the Internet’s favorite creative tools, which it opened to businesses via APIs and an SDK last year. The brand has also recently launched a suite of generative AI capabilities for its 150 million monthly active creators. Adpilot marks Picsart’s further expansion into serving business use cases and making advanced AI tools accessible to all.

Visit the Adpilot website to learn more.

