Phreesia’s Alexandra Beneville Named One of MM+M’s ‘Women to Watch’ for 2023

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia is pleased to announce that the healthcare marketing industry trade publication MM+M has named Alexandra Beneville, Vice President, Life Sciences Content Strategy, to its Women to Watch class of 2023.

Now in its eighth year, the program honors the industry’s “leaders of tomorrow”—women who have inspired their colleagues and “represent the best of what this industry has to offer,” MM+M editor-in-chief Larry Dobrow said. Beneville was one of just 18 women to receive the distinction in 2023.

“I’m honored to be recognized by MM+M alongside a group of such accomplished women leaders,” Beneville said. “I’m incredibly proud of all that Phreesia’s Life Sciences team has accomplished in the last year and look forward to bringing important health content to more patients in 2023.”

Since joining Phreesia last August, Alex has become an integral part of the company’s leadership team, spearheading the growth and expansion of its Life Sciences content strategy and transforming the Life Sciences group’s structure and operations to support the company’s wider business goals. She is admired by her colleagues as a visionary leader and a champion for diversity and inclusion.

“We are thrilled to see Alex awarded this well-deserved honor,” said David Linetsky, Phreesia’s Senior Vice President, Life Sciences. “In just 8 months with Phreesia, Alex has already had a tremendous impact on our success, and we’re excited for all that’s to come under her guidance and leadership.”

About Phreesia Life Sciences

Phreesia empowers life sciences companies to connect with clinically relevant patients, delivering tailored health content in a one-to-one setting. Our PatientConnect offering identifies and motivates the right patients to initiate meaningful conversations, while our PatientInsights product enables our clients to better understand key patient populations.

Phreesia meets patients where they are, both virtually and in person, and reaches them at multiple touchpoints throughout their healthcare journey.

Contacts

Press:

Carly Helfand



chelfand@phreesia.com



332-910-6768