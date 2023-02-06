Pharma Veteran, Academician and Researcher Cristina Masseria, PhD, MSc to be Head of the Value and Evidence Team at AESARA

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. & TORONTO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HEOR–AESARA welcomes Cristina Masseria to AESARA bringing over 20 years of experience that spans across multiple therapy areas, research methods, innovation, and corporate leadership further expanding AESARA’s growth.

Sissi Pham, CEO of AESARA, said, “Cristina brings a depth of academic training and industry Market Access and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) expertise. The unique combination of expertise and her proven ability to build and manage a high powered technical team will be invaluable as Cristina leads the expansion of the Value and Evidence team.”

Cristina began her research fellowship at Erasmus University and continued with the fellowship and lectureship at the London School of Economics. She then had a high trajectory career in the pharmaceutical industry culminating with the VP for Access and HEOR at Pfizer where she led the pricing and access strategy for the COVID-19 vaccine and treatment. “Consulting seems to be a natural extension of my professional career after experience in academia and industry. I am very excited to join AESARA’s team of talented leaders and experts, and help them to continue to grow as a trusted partner in demonstrating the value of innovative medicines, vaccines, and medical devices,” said Cristina Masseria.

Ruslan Horblyuk, Chief Strategic Consulting Officer, added, “AESARA’s focus on growing the Value and Evidence team and sharpening its methodological acumen is very much aligned with Cristina’s career aspirations to build a world-class digital-forward Market Access and HEOR Agency. I am thrilled to welcome Cristina to AESARA and look forward to working alongside and learning from her.”

