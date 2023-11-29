Pfizer’s Nurtec Receives Top Ranking in 2023 TGaS Digital Marketing Competency Report

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions, released its third annual TGaS Digital Marketing Competency Report assessing 160+ biopharma brands through the lens of digital marketing patient/caregiver experiences. The study evaluates the brands across five categories and more than 100 characteristics to understand each one’s digital marketing presence and establish a brand digital competency ranking.





Brands that topped the 2023 Digital Marketing Competency Report’s list include:

Pfizer’s Nurtec

Idorsia’s Quviviq

Abbvie’s Ubrelvy

Genentech‘s Hemlibra

Sprout Pharmaceuticals’ Addyi

The Digital Marketing Competency Report ranks each individual brand on a scale ranging from Transformational to Novice. It also examines the influence of spend, time in market, therapeutic areas and impact on individual channels to give organizations unrivaled insight into not only their own assessment, but also their competitors. New to this year’s study is a comparison of biopharma brands to a sample of consumer brands outside of the pharmaceutical industry. Another first for this year, the study explores the correlation between digital marketing competency performance and brand therapeutic market position.

“There is a foundational belief that the pharmaceutical industry is significantly lagging behind other industries in generating impactful user digital engagement, and that isn’t the case for some of the ‘Transformational’ brands in our study,” said Jerry Luciano, VP of Omnichannel Marketing at TGaS Advisors, a division of Trinity Life Sciences. “The ranking helps put in context where some of the world’s most important biopharma brands stand and provides insight into how some of the top brands are excelling.”

Learn what sets some brands apart from others. To download the summary of the report with the ranking of all 160+ brands, please visit TrinityLifeSciences.com or click here. The full report, including in-depth channel analysis and trends, is available to members of the TGaS Omnichannel Marketing network.

About Trinity Life Sciences



Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic commercialization partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With over 25 years of experience, Trinity is committed to revolutionizing the commercial model by providing exceptional levels of service, powerful tools and data-driven insights. Trinity’s range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.

Contacts

Media:

Elizabeth Marshall



Trinity Life Sciences



[email protected]