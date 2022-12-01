Pfizer Invites Public to Register for Webcast of Pfizer Near-Term Launches + High-Value Pipeline Day

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to access a live video webcast of its Near-Term Launches + High-Value Pipeline Day on Monday, December 12, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. EST to 6:00 p.m. EST, with an approximately 30 minute break at the midpoint. Pfizer business executives and scientific leadership will provide updates on the company’s potential near-term product launches and key high-value pipeline programs, both of which are expected to be primary growth drivers for Pfizer’s 2030 revenues and beyond.

To access the live webcast and presentation slides, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors. Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today. Participants are advised to register in advance.

Participants will also have an opportunity to submit questions via the webcast and selected questions will be asked during the live Q&A sessions with leadership.

Participants who are unable to join the webcast from a computer or mobile device can dial either (800) 456-4352 in the United States and Canada or (785) 424-1086 outside of the United States and Canada. The passcode is “12304”. This audio line is a “listen only” experience and questions cannot be submitted through the audio line.

The transcript and webcast replay will be made available on our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors within 24 hours after the end of the live webcast and will be accessible for at least 90 days.

