PetPlate Leaps Into the Petaverse for the Launch of its New Supplements

Since its inception in 2016, PetPlate has proven its commitment to providing quality, nutritious meals, treats, and supplements to its customers, and is always looking for ways to improve and develop products to further support these efforts. Just like all PetPlate products, the company’s two newest supplements are 100% human-grade, vet nutritionist-designed, USDA organic and filled with ingredients designed for your dog to enjoy.

‘Chill Out’ Soft Chews : Calming supplements made with ashwagandha & L-theanine to promote relaxation featuring a peanut butter carob flavor.

: Calming supplements made with ashwagandha & L-theanine to promote relaxation featuring a peanut butter carob flavor. ‘Up to Fluff’ Soft Chews: Skin & Coat supplements made with biotin and salmon oil to support coat health boasting a carrot cake and cranberry flavor.

“Since founding PetPlate, we’ve always leaned into science-backed formulas and data-driven methods for developing new products,” said Founder and Chief Product Officer of PetPlate, Renaldo Webb. “We realized two main pain points for our customers are needing relaxation support and coat support, so we knew this was the right direction to go for our next set of products, and our customers are already loving them!”

As a tech-enabled DTC brand, PetPlate believes technology should not only make lives easier and smarter, but also more fun and engaging! The brand’s launch into the Petaverse will foster creativity and innovation within the gaming and pet communities – both core PetPlate target customers. In PetPlate Park, players will need to find each dog hiding in the park, and match their needs to a PetPlate product within the park that they’re begging to try! Prizes include PetPlate branded wearables, NFT collectibles of your own dog, and discounted products, among others.

“As one of the first virtual pet games in Decentraland, it’s been incredible to see the amount of interest we’ve received from pet lovers across the globe,” said Guillaume Chichmanov, Founder of Cominted Labs. “PetPlate has the same nerdy-cool, fun, forward-thinking ethos we have with Petaverse, so we knew this collaboration would result in a game both of our audiences would enjoy.”

PetPlate wants dog parents everywhere to enjoy life and share experiences with their dogs. With a rise in dog-friendly experiences across the nation, from restaurants to hotels and more, PetPlate Park is the first virtual experience they can share together. To find out more details on how to access and play in the Petaverse, visit www.petaverse.petplate.com and for more information on the brand-new supplements, visit www.petplate.com/supplements.

Founded in 2016 by MIT alum and dog dad, Renaldo Webb, PetPlate is a 100% human-grade pet food company that provides dogs with a variety of FreshCooked™ entrées, organic treats, and supplements. Each recipe is formulated by a board-certified veterinary nutritionist and prepped in USDA-approved kitchens. Every PetPlate product is made with real ingredients and cooked gently to deliver essential nutritional solutions, rooted in science, with unmatched convenience. The company’s mission is to enable longer, deeper, and more meaningful relationships between people and their dogs. PetPlate has delivered over 20 million meals across the country through its online subscription service and select independent pet retailers. For more information, please visit www.petplate.com.

