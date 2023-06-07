PERQ Expanding Functionality to Deliver More Leases for Property Management Companies

New capabilities capture more qualified leads from property websites and Google Business Profiles to significantly drive down costs per lease.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PERQ announced enhanced capabilities associated with their complete marketing automation solution, the multifamily industry’s only standalone marketing automation platform for automating and personalizing the renter’s journey. The announcement coincides with PERQ exhibiting at Apartmentalize powered by NAA June 7 – 9 in Atlanta, GA at booth #1642. Apartmentalize brings together top professionals and supplier partners eager to network and share ideas on how to stay competitive in today’s growing market.

Among the new capabilities is the ability for property management companies (PMCs) to capture 3X more qualified leads from their property websites and Google Business Profiles using digital renter tools as calls to action. By maximizing the qualified leads generated through these channels, PMCs reduce their reliance on other paid sources cost, and ultimately their cost per lease, while simultaneously reducing manual work for their onsite teams.

In addition, PERQ has expanded its nurture and follow up capabilities to include automated reengagement to leads that did not rent. PERQ houses these leads in its database and provides nurture outreach to these leads in their next leasing cycle, ostensibly recycling them and obtaining additional leases from free leads. PERQ has also continued to grow their call to text technology that converts inbound leasing calls to text chats, helping PMCs save time for the onsite team and avoid the costs of expensive call centers.

Powered by artificial intelligence, (AI), PERQ combines digital renter tools, natural language processing (NLP) conversational AI, and personalized nurture automation to help PMCs capture more qualified leads, achieve higher conversions, and reduce costs. PERQ is powered by one intelligent platform that works across several channels, ensuring the prospect receives unified experiences across channels.

“The enhancements to PERQ’s marketing automation platform give multifamily PMCs access to better and more complete marketing tools than they have today,” says Scott Hill, CEO of PERQ. “PERQ captures more leads from free lead sources, works leads until they are agent-ready, and even recycles lost leads using automation to keep the leasing team focused on leasing activity. With PERQ, our customers are achieving the occupancy levels they need with less work and cost.”

PERQ’s marketing automation solution is available today. To learn more about PERQ, stop by booth #1642 at Apartmentalize or visit www.perq.com.

About PERQ

PERQ is a multifamily marketing platform that automates the renter’s journey to get more leases with less work and cost. Powered by artificial intelligence, PERQ combines digital renter tools, conversational AI, and personalized automated nurture and follow up to help multifamily PMCs capture more qualified leads, achieve higher conversions, reduce their costs per lead and lease, and save time for their overburdened marketers and onsite teams.

