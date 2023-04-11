Perifery Introduces Groundbreaking New AI+ Services for Media Content Production at the Edge

AI+ Performs Preprocessing Tasks, Such as Object Recognition, at the Edge of Media Workflows to Increase Efficiency and Reduce Costs

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perifery, a division of DataCore, today announced the launch of Perifery AI+, a set of groundbreaking new application-centric services for content production workflows. Offering seamless integration with the Perifery Transporter on-set media appliance, Swarm software, and Perifery Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro, Perifery AI+ enables media and entertainment companies to perform critical preprocessing tasks at the edge of their workflows. Perifery AI+ empowers customers to improve their workflow efficiency, reduce costs, speed up time of delivery, and monetize digital assets faster.

“Many media production organizations have adopted AI cloud-based apps and services to process their digital assets. But the cloud has an unpredictable cost model and requires significant time and effort to upload, download, and manage processing services coming from various sources,” said Abhijit Dey, general manager of Perifery. “Perifery AI+ is a game changer for the media industry because it provides AI preprocessing services in a single user interface. Introducing Perifery AI+ just after acquiring Object Matrix demonstrates our innovation in the storage and workflow intelligence categories, providing customers with a foundation for media production at the edge.”

Prior to Perifery AI+, processing services with AI were typically only available in the public cloud. Perifery AI+ takes AI-enabled preprocessing functionalities to the edge (i.e., a remote location), saving media companies a substantial amount of money and time during content production. The first preprocessing functionalities available on Perifery AI+ will include object recognition and smart archiving.

Perifery will demonstrate its Perifery Transporter running containerized Swarm with Perifery AI+ and third-party object recognition software at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas at booth N1331. The demonstration will showcase how media companies can leverage object recognition on any number of scenes, representing a day or weeks’ worth of shooting, to develop metadata, on the fly, at the edge. Perifery AI+ is expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2023. More information is available at www.perifery.com.

About Perifery, a Division of DataCore

Perifery, a division of DataCore, provides world-class, innovative workflow solutions for evolving media organizations. Trusted by leading media and entertainment companies worldwide, Perifery appliances and Swarm software set the bar for fast, secure, and scalable solutions that preserve, protect, and speed up monetization of digital assets. Accelerating the customer journey from core to the edge and cloud, Perifery solutions redefine how storage resources are best utilized, enabling transformational business growth. More information about Perifery is available at perifery.com.

Visit Perifery at the 2023 NAB Show, Booth N1331

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/Perifery/230411-Perifery-AI_plus.docx

Image Link: https://www.202comms.com/Perifery/Perifery-AI+.jpg

Image Caption: Perifery introduces groundbreaking new AI+ services for media content production.

Contacts

Perifery Contact

Meryl Cook



Director of Content Marketing and PR



Tel: +1 954 666 7852



Email: meryl.cook@datacore.com

Perifery Agency Contact

Netra Ghosh



202 Communications



Tel: +1 801 349 2840



Email: netra@202comms.com