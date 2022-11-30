PerformLine Appoints Technology Executive Laz Vekiarides to its Board of Directors

Product and engineering leader brings experience from Amazon Web Services, Google and Dell to PerformLine at a time of rapid growth.





MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BaaS—PerformLine, the only provider of omni-channel marketing compliance software, announced that technology industry veteran Lazarus Vekiarides has joined its board of directors. Vekiarides brings over 20 years of experience to PerformLine from key technical and leadership roles at startups and established market leaders like AWS and Google.

“Enterprises from regulated industries like financial services, insurance, and tech are turning to PerformLine for its category-defining compliance technology,” said Vekiarides. “Their unique and powerful omni-channel solution was architected for automated, comprehensive compliance reviews, and as a technologist and entrepreneur I’m excited to serve the PerformLine team during this exciting time.”

Most recently, Vekiarides has been working in product leadership roles building new cloud storage services at Google where he is driving strategy and new initiatives, and previously for Amazon Web Services where he led the launch of the Amazon FSx File Gateway. He co-founded ClearSky Data, a data storage and management startup which was acquired by AWS in 2019 and he served as the Executive Director of Software Engineering for Dell’s EqualLogic Storage Engineering group, where he led the development of numerous storage innovations. He holds 10 patents in caching, storage, and encryption.

“As PerformLine continues its rapid growth, we’re thrilled to attract a sought-after leader like Laz to bring his expertise to our board,” said Alex Baydin, CEO and founder of PerformLine. “Laz’s extensive track record delivering breakthrough technologies to market, as well as his vision in growing and transforming technology companies will be instrumental as PerformLine continues to build a strong foundation to support our next phase as a company.”

Compliance continues to be the transformational component to growth for brands in regulated markets and the PerformLine platform, trusted by compliance teams and brands globally, provides end-to-end sales and marketing compliance, from automated review of documents to live monitoring across consumer-facing channels.

ABOUT PERFORMLINE



PerformLine is a category-leading, global SaaS company that provides end-to-end compliance, from automated review of documents to live monitoring across consumer-facing channels including the web, calls, messaging, emails, and social media. PerformLine recently acquired email compliance leader LashBack. Visit http://www.PerformLine.com for more information.

