Perfect Corp. Unveils Unique Generative AI Technology for Hairstyling in YouCam Makeup App with World’s Most Advanced Virtual Try-On Solution

Perfect Corp.’s newest breakthrough advancement in generative AI will empower YouCam Makeup app users to experiment with various hairstyles like never before

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning YouCam suite of apps, today announced a breakthrough development for both consumers and the hairstyling industry with the launch of its new virtual try-on technology powered by generative AI. The groundbreaking technology, now available in the YouCam Makeup app, is the most advanced and realistic VTO solution for hairstyling available on the market today. It is set to redefine the way consumers discover and experiment with hairstyles.









Leveraging Advanced Generative AI Models to Power Endless Hairstyle Inspiration

With this breakthrough technology, Perfect Corp. utilizes advanced generative AI and stable diffusion models to produce a wide variety of hyper-realistic hairstyles, colors, and textures, ensuring that users can explore a range of hairstyles to suit any occasion. As beauty enthusiasts increasingly seek out personalized recommendations, Perfect Corp. has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions. The generative AI solution is set to alleviate a major pain point in the hairstyling space, where consumers can often be unsure how a certain haircut or hairstyle will look with their unique features. With this groundbreaking advancement, users can visualize how trending hairstyles and hair lengths will look on them in real-time, thanks to Perfect Corp.’s generative AI technology.

The Evolution of Hairstyle Virtual Try-On from Generative Modeling to Sophisticated and Precise Generative AI

Perfect Corp.’s newest hairstyle virtual try-on solution marks a significant leap forward in the development of solutions for the hairstyling industry, evolving from GAN (Generative Adversarial Network) technology – a type of generative modeling using deep learning methods – to more sophisticated and precise generative AI models. By leveraging the newest breakthroughs in generative AI, rather than providing general hairstyle filters for consumers to try-on, the technology is able to generate new hairstyle filters personalized to each individual user. The use of generative AI ensures that the virtual looks depict a lifelike, customized, and extremely realistic representation of how hairstyles will appear on the consumer, helping each user make more informed and confident decisions about their next hairstyling transformation.

Revolutionizing the Consumer Hairstyle Journey with Digital Innovation

“With Generative AI, we can simulate an endless array of hairstyles in real-time, helping consumers find the perfect look effortlessly. This technology is set to revolutionize the consumer experience while helping hair professionals and hair product brands provide more immersive and valuable consultations,” said Alice Chang, CEO and Founder of Perfect Corp., “At Perfect Corp., our commitment to pushing the boundaries of beauty technology has always driven us to explore new frontiers. We have been hard at work to create a revolutionary tool that empowers consumers to experiment with hairstyles like never before.”

To access the new generative AI hairstyle experience, download the YouCam Makeup app.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

