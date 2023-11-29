Perfect Corp. to Showcase Cutting-Edge ‘Beautiful AI’ Innovations for Beauty AI, Skin AI, Fashion AI, and Generative AI at the AI Summit New York 2023

Perfect Corp.’s Chief Growth Officer, Wayne Liu, to keynote advanced generative AI solutions with live demonstration at the AI Summit New York.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning YouCam suite of apps, will showcase a series of groundbreaking AI-powered technologies at the upcoming AI Summit New York, taking place December 6th and 7th at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City. Under the banner of “Beautiful AI: The Game-Changing AI Tech Transforming the Consumer Experience,” Perfect Corp. will spotlight an impressive array of advancements poised to revolutionize the way brands connect with consumers, how customers shop for products, and how users leverage AI technology for smart photo editing.









Perfect Corp.’s Breakthrough AI Technologies

The AI Summit New York is the ideal platform for Perfect Corp. to display innovative solutions to a global audience of industry professionals, technology enthusiasts, and potential partners looking to elevate their consumer journey by harnessing the power of generative AI and virtual try-on technology. The onsite demo presentation will showcase the latest AI innovations, including:

Beauty AI Solutions: Perfect Corp.’s beauty AI features heightened accuracy for textures and effects, building on the extreme realism that blurs the lines between physical and digital beauty try-ons.

Perfect Corp.’s beauty AI features heightened accuracy for textures and effects, building on the extreme realism that blurs the lines between physical and digital beauty try-ons. Skin AI Solutions: Perfect Corp’s state-of-the-art AI Live Skin Analysis technology redefines skincare shopping. It enables consumers to experience real-time skin analysis and personalized product recommendations, providing a new level of confidence and trust in their purchases.

Perfect Corp’s state-of-the-art AI Live Skin Analysis technology redefines skincare shopping. It enables consumers to experience real-time skin analysis and personalized product recommendations, providing a new level of confidence and trust in their purchases. Fashion AI Solutions: Perfect Corp.’s Gen AI Fashion technology is set to revolutionize the fashion and accessories industry by providing consumers with AI-driven outfit recommendations tailored to their unique style preferences. Innovative AgileHand™ technology enables customers to virtually try-on an extensive range of jewelry and watches, matching and stacking multiple accessories at the same time and making the selection process more interactive and engaging.

Perfect Corp.’s Gen AI Fashion technology is set to revolutionize the fashion and accessories industry by providing consumers with AI-driven outfit recommendations tailored to their unique style preferences. Innovative AgileHand™ technology enables customers to virtually try-on an extensive range of jewelry and watches, matching and stacking multiple accessories at the same time and making the selection process more interactive and engaging. Generative AI Innovations: Perfect Corp.’s Generative AI spans cross category from beauty, fashion, and visual imagination to a whole new level. It allows consumers to experiment with AI digital twins, AI styling, AI selfie, and AI hairstyle to find their perfect look with true-to-life aesthetics. The Gen AI also provides smart editing capabilities to help users effortlessly improve the quality of their photos. Users may easily create AI text-to-image, AI object removal/replacements, and AI out painting, revolutionizing the creative editing landscape with unparalleled precision and ease of use.

Where to See Perfect Corp. at the AI Summit NY

Perfect Corp. is excited to be included in the AI Summit event programming with a keynote presentation by Wayne Liu, Chief Growth Officer & President of the Americas, on Thursday, December 7th from 11:15AM to 11:40AM ET on the Next Generation stage. His presentation will spotlight “The Future of AI Tech” with a focus on Gen AI’s impact on the consumer experience, alleviating consumer pain points and creating a more personalized customer journey.

In addition, Perfect Corp will host a live demo presentation at Booth #300 on Thursday, December 7th from 12PM to 12:15PM ET as part of the AI Summit’s special-selection Demo Agenda. Attendees are invited to explore and experience the future of AI tech firsthand through live demonstrations and engaging discussions with the Perfect Corp team.

Alice Chang, CEO and Founder of Perfect Corp, shared her excitement for the AI Summit New York, sharing, “At Perfect Corp., we are committed to using groundbreaking AI technology to push the envelope and reimagine the consumer experience through technology innovation. Our ‘Beautiful AI’ innovations promise to transform how consumers explore, choose, and purchase products today, and we are thrilled to share these cutting-edge solutions at the AI Summit NY.”

Stop by Booth #300 at the AI Summit New York, December 6-7, 2023 in New York City to meet with the Perfect Corp. team and discover how AI technology can help drive impactful results for your business today. To book an appointment with the team, please contact [email protected].

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

