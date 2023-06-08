Perfect Corp. Partners with Parfums Christian Dior to Launch Online Consultation with AR Makeup Virtual Try-On Experience at Viva Technology 2023

At Viva Technology 2023 from June 14-17, Parfums Christian Dior will showcase its 6th beauty tech collaboration with Perfect Corp., a new Online Consultation with AR makeup virtual try-on experience, along with Bambuser

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, announced its collaboration with Parfums Christian Dior, showcasing the new makeup AR virtual try-on for remote consultations. The house of Dior is committed to offering sophisticated, prestigious, and fully customized shopping experiences to all customers. To ensure consistent and exceptional omnichannel services, Parfums Christian Dior will unveil its 6th beauty tech solution developed with Perfect Corp. This solution introduces a live online consultation service during the makeup shopping journey. The live streaming online consultation service combines Perfect Corp’s AR makeup virtual try-on technology with Bambuser’s – 2021 LVMH Innovation Award winner – live shopping technology.





Perfect Corp. Empowers Customer Engagement in an Omnichannel Approach

Perfect Corp. began providing Parfums Christian Dior with beauty tech solutions in 2020. Until now, Dior has utilized Perfect Corp.’s makeup virtual try-on solutions on various platforms. These include Dior beauty’s website, retailer websites, Google platforms, WeChat, and the TaoBao mini program. The Online Consultation with Makeup AR Virtual Try-On will serve as the 6th solution utilizing Perfect Corp.’s AI / AR technologies, showcasing Parfums Christian Dior’s commitment to achieving a comprehensive omnichannel strategy. This approach aims to provide consumers with a consistent, unified, and premium experience, regardless of their location. By leveraging Perfect Corp.’s technologies, Dior ensures that customers can enjoy a seamless and high-end experience across all channels.

Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp., expressed, “It is a true vote of confidence when a prestigious brand like Dior places their trust in us across multiple channels to accurately recreate their makeup products in a digital format. This emphasizes the fact that our best-in-class technologies can meet the demands of high-end brands. We are thrilled to collaborate once again with Parfums Christian Dior on their live consultation service.”

Making Live Stream Consultation A Truly Personalized Experience

Elodie Planchon, Direct-To-Consumer Marketing Director at Parfums Christian Dior said, “This collaboration of Dior x Perfect x Bambuser marks a significant milestone for our Maison and presents a tremendous opportunity for growth and innovation. We can leverage our collective expertise to develop new innovative omnichannel solutions to go beyond our clients’ expectations.”

To discover Dior beauty’s One-to-One Consultation developed in partnership with Perfect Corp., please visit Viva Technology 2023 :



Where : Paris, Porte de Versailles – hall 1 – France



When : June 14-17, 2023



Booth : LVMH Booth

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

