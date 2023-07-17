Perfect Corp. Partners With Global Travel Retailer, Dufry, to Bring AR Makeup Virtual Try-On to Airports Worldwide

Travelers are able to virtually try-on makeup products from up to 15 brands as the technology rolls out to Dufry’s Reserve & Collect websites in 27 countries and at airport locations around the world.

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced its collaboration with global travel retailer, Dufry, providing in-store and web makeup virtual try-on for products from 15 brands. In London Heathrow, London Stansted, Manchester and Barcelona, it is now possible to try AR makeup products from brands such as Benefit, Kylie Cosmetics, Guerlain, Huda Beauty and more. Dufry plans to bring Perfect Corp.-powered virtual try-on shopping experiences to more airports in the future.









Empowering Retailers & Brands to Connect with Customers and Create Omnichannel Shopping Experiences

Since Perfect Corp. already works with over 500 brands globally, brands’ virtual product SKUs can be easily deployed across points of sale. Retailers can choose the brands they want to work with and, pending brand approval, easily implement the AI & AR-powered shopping journey. Once retailers have established relationships with brands, Perfect Corp. can make the SKUs available to them. Perfect Corp.’s huge data base of over 350k SKUs is a true asset for retailers willing to offer virtual try-on experiences to their consumers.

“Our true value for retailers is our capacity to provide hundreds of brands’ virtual SKUs to retailers wishing to engage with their consumers wherever they are,” explained Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang “Our collaboration with the global travel retailer Dufry allows us to also touch traveling consumers during their journey, be it online or offline. We believe that by partnering with travel retailers, our personalized & interactive digital solutions for beauty & luxury products can help the post-COVID recovery of the travel sector and bring travelers the shopping experiences of the future wherever they are traveling to.”

Bringing Personalized Shopping to the Travel Retail Industry

Since travelers typically have limited time available for shopping, virtual try-on solutions can help offer personalized and efficient shopping experiences to travelers in a fraction of the time, leading to increased conversion rates and customer volume for airport retailers. In addition, since travel retail shops often carry a unique selection of products that are tailored to the needs and interests of travelers, it is important for them to be able to try the products on themselves to make sure that the products, colors, models fit them perfectly. With virtual try-on solutions for makeup, skincare, eyewear, jewelry & watches, Perfect Corp. can help the travel retail industry bring more personalization to the table, improve consumers satisfaction, and allow them to benefit from the same kind of service as they expect elsewhere.

Lee Adams, Global Digital Smart Store Head at Dufry continues: “We are thrilled to be offering our customers this virtual try-on tool. We have been working on this collaboration with Perfect Corp. as part of our digital strategy to revolutionize the passenger experience. This AI & AR-powered technology forms a seamless part of the shopping journey for our passengers, helping them to easily choose the products that are perfect from them, as well as saving them time at the airport. We are working with Perfect Corp. to continue rolling out this new technology across many more of the 75 countries where we operate, as well as exploring new projects for the future.”

Click here to experience Dufry’s new virtual try-on experience on the UK Reserve & Collect website: https://worlddutyfree.com/en/beauty/beauty-tools/virtual-try-on

The virtual try-on experience is also available at further locations here: https://www.shopdutyfree.com/en/

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

About Dufry

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN), founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, delivers a revolutionary travel experience to consumers worldwide by uniquely combining retail, food & beverage and digital. Our company addresses 2.3 billion passengers in more than 75 countries in 5,500 outlets across 1,200 airports, motorways, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and other locations across all six continents. With the traveler at our core, we are creating value for all our stakeholders including concession and brand partners, employees, communities, and finally, our shareholders. Sustainability is an inherent element of Dufry’s business strategy aiming for sustainable and profitable growth of the company while fostering high standards of environmental stewardship and social equity. To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com

