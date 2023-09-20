Perfect Corp. Introduces New Feature in YouCam Perfect App, Allowing Users to Unlock Their Inner Artist with AI Selfie Gen AI Tool

This new feature leverages the power of generative AI technology empowering users to transform their portrait photos into captivating works of art.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced the launch of a cutting-edge AI Selfie generator for its photo-editing YouCam Perfect App for iOS. Leveraging the power of generative AI technology, “AI Selfie” empowers users to transform their portrait photos into captivating works of art, offering a selection of 20 distinct artistic styles ranging from Watercolor, Graffiti, Anime, Manga to Pop Art, and even Van Gogh’s iconic brushwork.









Taking Photo Editing to New Heights with the Power of Generative AI



With the growing popularity of photo filters and artistic effects, “AI Selfie” takes photo editing to the next level. This innovative feature allows users to tap into their inner artists, turning ordinary selfies and portraits into unique masterpieces. Whether app users want to add a touch of timeless elegance to profile pictures or infuse a burst of creativity into their social media feed, “AI Selfie” is the perfect resource. As Generative AI technology becomes an integral tool for photo editing and beauty inspiration, these features will allow app users to unlock new possibilities for creative expression.

Driving Creative Expression with Innovative Technology



“As a leader in photo editing and beauty enhancement apps, we are dedicated to empowering app users with the freedom of self-expression through the use of generative AI technology,” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “After introducing ‘AI Avatar’, which allows app users to create their digital twin, and ‘AI Fashion’ which empowers fashionistas to try on limitless outfits, ‘AI Selfie’ is a testament to our dedication to providing users with an unparalleled photo editing experience.”

Ready to unleash your inner artist? Download the latest version of YouCam Perfect from the App Store and experience the magic of “AI Selfie” today!

About Perfect Corp.



Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions delivers synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

Contacts

Press Contacts

