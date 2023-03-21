PDI Kitchen, Bath & Lighting Enters 50th Year in Business with Refreshed Identity

Brand Evolution Honors PDI Founding in 1973, Pushes Company Forward

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RelyOnPDI–PDI Kitchen, Bath & Lighting unveiled a refreshed brand identity today that will shepherd the company into its next phase of growth and expansion. Historically referred to as Plumbing Distributors, Inc., the company initiated this brand evolution in honor of its 50th year in business.

“We take pride in the fact that we have been in the business for five decades,” said Coley Herrin, President & CEO of PDI Kitchen, Bath & Lighting. “We couldn’t have made it to this special milestone without our incredible employees, customers and vendors. As we reflect on our history of putting our clients first and investing in our family of team members, we turn our focus to a new and exciting chapter.”

The current brand mark has carried PDI through significant business growth and transition over the years. With an expanded vision for the company coming to fruition, PDI’s leadership turned to Digital Yalo, a creative marketing and branding agency based in Atlanta, Ga., for help breathing new life into the company’s brand identity.

“We’ve broadened our customer base over the years, and it is important that our revitalized brand appeals to all segments,” said Emilee Stone, Director of Marketing at PDI. “For our showroom customers, we want to be welcoming and approachable while also reinforcing that we are equipped to be the preferred resource for their project needs.”

The updated mark pays homage to the company’s fifty-year history, and it serves to reach broader audiences. Carefully crafted letters form the cohesive, modern monogram, which is meant to visually communicate expertise and trust.

“The company has evolved over the years through organic growth and expansion, as well as through acquisition,” Stone added. “Our brand became inconsistent with where we were going, which is why we’re excited to continue the use of the iconic red dot that preserves the original vision of our founders.”

The new logo is rooted in the past, preserving the legacy of the PDI brand identity; yet, it is now more updated and forward thinking. The refreshed brand brings consistency across all segments through the use of the iconic PDI red dot.

About PDI Kitchen, Bath, and Lighting

Plumbing Distributors, Inc., more commonly known as “PDI”, was founded in 1973 in Lawrenceville, Ga. The family-owned business was born out of a passion for identifying and fulfilling the needs of customers while exemplifying first-class service. Now in its 50th year of serving customers, PDI is recognized as an industry leader in wholesale distribution and as a vibrant kitchen, bath, and lighting retailer. Today, the independently owned company operates 26 locations across Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, including the first two Kohler Signature Showrooms in the Southeast region. PDI comprises more than 400 employees and continues to flourish through a combination of successful partnerships, acquisitions, and a commitment to its core values of: accountability, commitment, flexibility, integrity, loyalty, and teamwork. For more information on PDI, visit relyonpdi.com or call (800) 262-9231. Follow PDI on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn for the latest news and updates.

Contacts

Emilee Stone, Director of Marketing



Email: emstone@relyonpdi.com

Phone: (256) 335-3355

Melanie Batenchuk, The Miner Agency



Email: melanie@themineragency.com

Phone: (703) 635-0972