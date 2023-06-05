PCI Unveils New Custom Tradeshow Booth Design and Buildout—Complete with Operational BlueCrest Elevate Sorter and Onsite Activations for High Touch, Immersive Experience

Print, Mail, Fulfillment, Signs + Marketing Leader Showcased Dynamic Growth Story, Thoughtful Innovation and Continued Focus on Environmental Sustainability

WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#mail—Postal Center International (PCI™), the leading print, mail, fulfillment, signs, and marketing solutions partner, just announced the launch of its new custom tradeshow booth design and buildout that visually reflects the brand’s evolving narrative and expertly curates a high touch, immersive brand experience. The unveiling took place at this year’s National Postal Forum, the premier mailing and shipping conference that works directly with the United States Postal Service (USPS). The event, which had PCI as one of its sponsors is known for being a launching pad for innovation, and this time served as an effective platform to introduce PCI’s new, multi-faceted booth, featuring a series of onsite activations, video modules and resources aimed at optimizing print and mail strategies for maximum impact and efficiency.





“As a proven pioneer and partner in the print and mail industry, our team was proud to present our dynamic growth story, thoughtful innovation and continued focus on environmental sustainability,” said Ismael Diaz, president & CEO, Postal Center International. “PCI’s presence at the National Postal Forum’s Tradeshow put us face-to-face with industry peers, sharing in the relevant and important industry topics and delivering a memorable experience for the more than four thousand industry professionals who attended NPF.”

Thinking Outside the (mail)Box: An Interactive Tradeshow Experience

PCI’s new tradeshow booth design and layout were carefully curated to inspire and spark moments of connection and reflection while complementing PCI’s fully integrated lineup of brand solutions and powerful lineup of best-in-class equipment. The exhibit space was crafted in the brand’s signature colors, navy blue and white, and punctuated by multiple oversized chevrons taken from the brand’s logo to guide attendees forward through PCI’s brand story. Expertly blending captivating visuals, brand assets and a commitment to attendee satisfaction, other elements included:

Powerhouse Lounge: The custom booth boasted multiple lounges, meeting areas, and high-lumen digital screens that showcased PCI’s mail capabilities and provided information about its national footprint, creating a comprehensive omnichannel experience.

The custom booth boasted multiple lounges, meeting areas, and high-lumen digital screens that showcased PCI’s mail capabilities and provided information about its national footprint, creating a comprehensive omnichannel experience. “Sip of Change” Hydration Station: Embodying PCI’s commitment to sustainability, the interactive space featured a Hydration Station that invited tradeshow attendees to join in making a positive change. Attendees were encouraged to refill their complimentary reusable PCI-branded stainless steel water bottles, embracing the call to action to “Take a Sip of Change” in support of PCI’s Sustainability Program, which includes initiatives aimed at reducing plastic bottle use.

Embodying PCI’s commitment to sustainability, the interactive space featured a Hydration Station that invited tradeshow attendees to join in making a positive change. Attendees were encouraged to refill their complimentary reusable PCI-branded stainless steel water bottles, embracing the call to action to “Take a Sip of Change” in support of PCI’s Sustainability Program, which includes initiatives aimed at reducing plastic bottle use. Elevate(d) Experience: In partnership with BlueCrest, an operational Elevate sorter served as the booth’s centerpiece. Designed to address the high-speed mail processing needs of organizations with limited space, this sorter exemplified PCI’s state-of-the-art technology in mail processing. Attendees had the unique opportunity to witness the machine in action, experiencing firsthand the seamless integration of advanced systems that streamline mail operations.

About Postal Center International (PCI)

PCI is a leading print, mail, fulfillment, signs, and marketing solutions partner. Renowned as one of the nation’s largest, state-of-the-art transactional printing, postal, and mail processing service organizations. The company’s family of brands employs more than 450 associates, with annual sales in excess of $375 million, at its locations in Florida, Texas, and New England, with a footprint totaling more than 500K square feet. PCI delivers exceptional print, mail, signs, fulfillment promotional, promotional, packaging and marketing solutions for enterprise clients in industries such as banking, financial, healthcare, insurance, hospitality, and government, nationwide. PCI is a HIPAA-compliant Certified Minority Owned Diverse Supplier at the state and national levels. It holds multiple security, sustainability, and quality certifications including HITRUST CSF®; TruSight; FDR; PCI DSS; SOC 2 (Type 2); FSC; SFI; PEFC; and G7. To learn more, visit PCIbrands.com.

Contacts

Paula Mescolin 800/430.7241 paulam@surfpci.com

Laina M. Kawass 305/984.7036 laina@kandcobranding.com