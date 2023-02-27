PCI Receives Triple Certification Renewal for Use of Sustainably Sourced Papers

First Triple Certified Print, Mail + Marketing Company in Florida Continues “Green” Commitment, 15 Years and Counting

WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Postal Center International (PCI™), the leading print, mail, fulfillment, signs and marketing solutions partner, today announced it has successfully completed its Triple Certification Audit for its Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), the Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI) and the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) certifications. The Company’s subsidiary Original Impressions was the first print, mail + marketing company in Florida to receive the triple certification status 15 years ago and each year undergoes a renewal audit conducted by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. The certifications verify, through an independent, third-party audit, that a variety of the Company’s paper is sourced from well-managed forests and manufactured by mills that adhere to strict environmental and socio-economic standards.

“At PCI, our commitment to sustainability is about more than meeting sustainability goals. It is a fundamental part of our business that entails evolving as a company and helping our clients achieve their corporate social responsibility goals,” said Ismael Diaz, President & CEO, Postal Center International. “Our efforts reflect our growing commitment to leveraging sustainably sourced papers, energy efficient equipment, zero or low VOC inks, an eco-friendly delivery fleet and so much more. Our hope is that we can be a partner to our clients and, our Earth, to serve as a catalyst for progress.”

Sustainability Initiatives Part of Multi-Year Growth Plan

PCI is in rapid growth mode, and sustainability is a key pillar outlined within the Company’s multi-year growth plan. For nearly four decades, the Company has implemented proactive, industry-leading sustainability efforts that have helped to actively manage the economic and environmental effects of its operations nationwide.

Updated all standard light bulbs with LED lighting, reducing energy usage and heat emissions by approximately 75%, in its more than 500k square feet of national footprint, among four locations in Florida, Texas and New England.

Recycled more than 500,000 tons of paper in 2022.

Installed new printers such as the Konica-Minolta 1 (KM1) in both Fla. and TX locations. Both draw a significantly lower amount of power, creating savings in energy usage.

Implemented and adhere to strict alcohol-free printing processes and companywide use of both zero and low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) inks and process-free plates, which largely lower levels of VOCs.

Transitioned to Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) within Delivery Fleet, which reduces the levels of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emitted from the exhaust system.

Continually review conversation approaches that consider the entire ecosystem, which is vital for the current and future success of business

About Postal Center International (PCI)

PCI is a leading print, mail, fulfillment, signs and marketing solutions partner. Renowned as one of the nation’s largest, state-of-the-art transactional printing, postal, and mail processing service organizations. The company’s family of brands employs more than 450 associates, with annual sales in excess of $375 million, at its locations in Florida, Texas and New England, with a footprint totaling more than 500K square feet. PCI delivers exceptional print, mail, fulfillment, signs, promotional, and creative marketing solutions for enterprise clients in industries such as banking, financial, healthcare, insurance, hospitality and government, nationwide. PCI is a HIPAA-compliant Certified Minority Owned Diverse Supplier at the state and national levels. It holds multiple security, sustainability, and quality certifications including HITRUST CSF®; TruSight; FDR; PCI DSS; SOC 2 (Type 2); FSC; SFI; PEFC; and G7. To learn more, visit PCIbrands.com

