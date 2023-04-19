PCI Named South Florida Business Journal’s Business of the Year Award Winner

The Print, Mail + Marketing Leader Recognized In $250 Million to $500 Million Revenue Category

WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Postal Center International (PCI™), the leading print, mail, fulfillment, signs and marketing solutions partner, today announced it has been honored with the South Florida Business Journal’s “Business of the Year” for 2023. This annual recognition program awards organizations that add to the economy through solid business practices, dedication to the local communities and steady financial growth. The top honor takes into consideration several factors, including community involvement, quality, innovation, and execution throughout 2022. Nominees for the award were divided into six categories based on size—and PCI took the top honor in the $250M to $500M revenue category.





“We are humbled and honored to be recognized by the South Florida Business Journal and an esteemed panel of our peers with the Business of the Year Award,” said Ismael Diaz, president & CEO, Postal Center International. “We are meeting the future today by expanding our footprint nationally, growing our suite of fully integrated brand solutions, raising client service standards and elevating brand presence in the communities we serve while innovating within our industry. Our fast-paced growth story along with our strong financial performance year-over-year are a direct reflection of our greatest asset—our exceptional and growing powerhouse of associates whose hard work and commitment have propelled us to continue delivering on our clients’ evolving needs.”

A Pioneer—and a Partner

For nearly 40 years, PCI has partnered with many of the nation’s industry leaders to deliver end-to-end brand solutions. Today, PCI stands out as a pioneer in the mail, print, fulfillment, signs and marketing industries. With its aggressive multi-year growth strategy in place that includes high-yielding capital investments punctuated by rapid national expansion, acquisitions and technological innovations. PCI has proudly achieved a number of wide-ranging accomplishments over this past year. Chief among them is its sustained double-digit growth and profitability year-over-year for the last seven years. This is a result of the many investments made in the business, first-of-its-kind initiatives like the PCI Partnership Summit, strengthened partnerships with enterprise clients, ongoing investments in Supplier Diversity, Sustainability and associate wellbeing programs, as well as enhanced client-centric and retention-inspired omnichannel experiences that are successfully reaching clients wherever they may be in their lifecycle of business needs.

Late last year, PCI ranked #1 on the South Florida Business Journal’s “Top Commercial Printers” Book of Lists for the fourth consecutive year. That recognition came on the heels of two other preeminent SFBJ listings, including #19 on the 2022 Fastest Growing Companies List and #28 on the 2022 Top South Florida Private Companies, as well as the Company’s announcement of its continued nationwide expansion with the recent opening of the PCI New England location in Franklin, Mass., which is set to host its Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting ceremony on May 11. Each of these milestones underscores the Company’s dynamic growth story through the execution of its multi-year strategic plan, which has been keenly focused on activating important value creation levers for enterprise clients across a wide variety of verticals.

Winners of the South Florida Business Journal’s “Business of the Year” awards were recognized at a reception on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Gulfstream Park – Sport of Kings, in Hallandale. Additional details about the program and the full list of honorees are available on the South Florida Business Journal’s website.

About Postal Center International (PCI)

PCI is a leading print, mail, fulfillment, signs and marketing solutions partner. Renowned as one of the nation’s largest, state-of-the-art transactional printing, postal, and mail processing service organizations. The company’s family of brands employs more than 450 associates, with annual sales in excess of $375 million, at its locations in Florida, Texas and New England, with a footprint totaling more than 500K square feet. PCI delivers exceptional print, mail, fulfillment, signs, promotional, and creative marketing solutions for enterprise clients in industries such as banking, financial, healthcare, insurance, hospitality and government, nationwide. PCI is a HIPAA-compliant Certified Minority Owned Diverse Supplier at the state and national levels. It holds multiple security, sustainability, and quality certifications including HITRUST CSF®; TruSight; FDR; PCI DSS; SOC 2 (Type 2); FSC; SFI; PEFC; and G7. To learn more, visit PCIbrands.com.

