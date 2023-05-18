PCI Hosts Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at New England Presort Mail Facility

— New Site Serves as Presort Mail Facility and Will Process Hundreds of Millions of USPS First Class Mail Pieces per Year



WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Postal Center International (PCI™), the leading print, mail, fulfillment, signs, and marketing solutions partner, today announced the grand opening of its latest New England Presort Mail Facility in the Town of Franklin, Mass. Located at 29 Hayward Street, the new location, officially opened last Thursday, May 11, 2023, and serves as the company’s presort mail facility, marking the company’s second opening in less than 18 months, and growing the company’s national footprint to more than 500,000 square feet across four locations. In line with the company’s decades-long commitment to serving today’s youth, PCI’s founders and leadership team also announced the expansion of its PCI Powerhouse Fund with a $25,000 gift to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for its groundbreaking pediatric cancer treatment and research efforts.

“We are excited to be expanding into the Greater New England area and becoming an integral part of the growing and thriving community in the Town of Franklin,” said Ismael Diaz, President & CEO at Postal Center International. “This latest opening is a critical step forward in our expansion plans, as we continually reimagine the print and mail industry, amplifying our work through a fully integrated lineup of brand solutions—all in one place. We look forward to building our brand presence here and making a powerful impact in the welcoming local community and beyond.”

PCI is an employer of choice for more than 50 associates in the Town of Franklin, known as a ‘City of Firsts’. These associates now join more than 450 PCI associates in Florida and San Antonio, Texas, as brand ambassadors who deliver effective and innovative solutions to client partners nationwide.

Prepping for a Mail Revolution

The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting event was attended by more than 60 community and civic leaders, clients, and vendor partners. On the agenda, PCI Co-Founders Susan and Arturo Echarte provided a brief history of the founding of the company. President & CEO Ismael Diaz shared forward-looking remarks regarding the company’s national growth plans, particularly in the Greater New England area, and the company’s commitment to making a positive impact on the welcoming Town of Franklin community. Participants in the ceremony included: State Representative, Massachusetts House of Representatives Jeffrey Roy; Director of Planning and Community Development Bryan Taberner; Commonwealth of Massachusetts Regional Director Kevin Kuros, Town of Franklin’s Counselor Ted Cormier-Leger; BlueCrest’s President & CEO Dennis LeStrange; and Assistant Director, Annual Giving at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Lauren Cellucci.

Powering Future Generations

As part of the ceremony, PCI announced a $25,000 donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute aimed at supporting pediatric research and treatment. The financial gift was made through the company’s PCI Fund, which supports youth wellness and education initiatives.

“Giving back and partnering with the communities where we are proud to live, work and serve helps create meaningful change and build stronger, more resilient communities. We believe that by supporting programs and initiatives that help our youth, we are investing in the future of our communities,” said Dennis R. Garcia, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, at Postal Center International.

“Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving work is sustained and strengthened by the commitment of organizations like Postal Center International,” said Lauren Cellucci, Assistant Director of Annual Giving at Dana-Farber. “This gift will help to accelerate The Dana-Farber Campaign and the strategic goals to expand innovation in our labs, healing, and compassion in our clinics and training for the next generation of oncology leaders so that together, we can defy cancer and bring hope to patients everywhere.”

Evolving from Pioneer to Partner

For nearly 40 years, PCI has partnered with many of the nation’s industry leaders to deliver end-to-end brand solutions. Today, PCI stands out as a pioneer in the print, mail, fulfillment, signs, and marketing industries. With its aggressive multi-year growth strategy in place that includes high-yielding capital investments punctuated by rapid national expansion, acquisitions, and technological innovations. PCI has proudly achieved several wide-ranging accomplishments over this past year. Chief among them is its sustained double-digit growth and profitability year-over-year. This is a result of the many investments made in the business, first-of-its-kind initiatives like the PCI Partnership Summit, strengthened partnerships with enterprise clients, ongoing investments in Supplier Diversity, Sustainability, and associate wellbeing programs, as well as enhanced client-centric and retention-inspired omnichannel experiences that are successfully reaching clients wherever they may be in their lifecycle of business needs.

Last month, PCI was named South Florida Business Journal’s Business of the Year Award Winner in the $250 million to $500 million revenue category. PCI also ranked #1 on the South Florida Business Journal’s “Top Commercial Printers” Book of Lists for the fourth consecutive year in 2022. That recognition came on the heels of two other preeminent SFBJ listings, including #19 on the 2022 Fastest Growing Companies List and #28 on the 2022 Top South Florida Private Companies.

About Postal Center International (PCI)

PCI is a leading print, mail, fulfillment, signs, and marketing solutions partner. Renowned as one of the nation’s largest, state-of-the-art transactional printing, postal, and mail processing service organizations. The company’s family of brands employs more than 450 associates, with annual sales in excess of $375 million, at its locations in Florida, Texas, and New England, with a footprint totaling more than 500K square feet. PCI delivers exceptional print, mail, signs, fulfillment promotional, promotional, packaging and marketing solutions for enterprise clients in industries such as banking, financial, healthcare, insurance, hospitality, and government, nationwide. PCI is a HIPAA-compliant Certified Minority Owned Diverse Supplier at the state and national levels. It holds multiple security, sustainability, and quality certifications including HITRUST CSF®; TruSight; FDR; PCI DSS; SOC 2 (Type 2); FSC; SFI; PEFC; and G7. To learn more, visit PCIbrands.com.

