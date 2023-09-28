PCI Chosen to Represent Mailing Industry at National Postal Customer Council (PCC) Week’s Main Event in Boston

President & CEO Ismael Diaz announces plan to open Midwest facility next year

WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mail, print, signs, fulfillment, and creative marketing solutions provider Postal Center International (PCI) had the distinct honor of being chosen by the United States Postal Service (USPS) to represent the mailing industry at the National Postal Customer Council (PCC) Week’s main event held at the Boston General Mail Facility in Massachusetts on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.









Ismael Diaz, President & CEO of PCI, was the guest speaker at the event. Diaz used the opportunity to unveil strategic plans to expand presort mail operations to the US Midwest next year as part of the company’s commitment to serve its clients in the region.

The marquee occasion was held in Boston as the Greater Boston PCC was recognized as this year’s top performer in the mailing industry. The United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was the keynote speaker. Top business leaders, USPS representatives, and other PCC members were also in attendance.

Diaz, in his presentation, shared PCI’s story, from its humble beginnings in a Pompano Beach condo 39 years ago, with its client-centric philosophy, to its meteoric rise as a go-to company and industry leader.

“PCI’s story started with a single step, a vision held by individuals like our founding fathers, who dared to dream big and envision a new era. I’m honored to witness PCI’s meteoric rise from its humble beginnings to becoming a true powerhouse leader. Our journey has led us to a juncture where expansion is not just a choice; it’s a necessity,” said Diaz. “We are thrilled to announce firsthand that we plan to expand our operations into the Midwest area and expect to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2024.”

PCI’s expansion will increase the company’s national reach and create new jobs in the Midwest region.

The Florida-headquartered PCI is a major national player in mail, print, fulfillment, signs, packaging, promotional, and marketing solutions. Quadrupling its revenue in the last decade, PCI has a national footprint of more than 500,000 sq ft with state-of-the-art facilities also in Texas and New England, and more than 470 associates.

After his address, Ismael Diaz was honored with a commemorative US Postal Service Freedom Stamp, which serves as a poignant symbol celebrating the enduring values and liberties that unite and empower our nation’s citizens. This significant gesture underscores the appreciation for Diaz’s commitment to these principles.

This year, National PCC Week was celebrated from September 18 to 22. PCC Week, held annually, serves as a platform for engaging with postal and industry leaders at the local level to discuss USPS business strategies and exemplary practices within the mailing and shipping sector.

In addition to Boston, PCI participated in National PCC Week events held in Miami, Central Florida, and San Antonio, Texas.

About Postal Center International (PCI)

With its roots deeply entrenched in family, Postal Center International (PCI) was started in 1984 by father-and-son entrepreneurs Luis and Arturo Echarte. Four years later, Arturo’s wife, Susan, joined the family operations which is a leading print, mail, fulfillment, signs, and marketing solutions partner. Led by President & CEO Ismael Diaz since 2006, PCI is renowned as one of the nation’s largest state-of-the-art transactional printing, postal, and mail processing service organizations. The company’s family of brands employs more than 470 associates, with annual sales in excess of $400 million, at its locations in Florida, Texas, and New England, with a footprint totaling more than 500K square feet. PCI delivers exceptional print, mail, signs, fulfillment, promotional, packaging, and marketing solutions for enterprise clients in industries such as banking, financial, healthcare, insurance, hospitality, and government, nationwide. PCI is a HIPAA-compliant Certified Minority Owned Diverse Supplier at the state and national levels. It holds multiple security, sustainability, and quality certifications, including HITRUST CSF®; TruSight; FDR; PCI DSS; SOC 2 (Type 2); FSC; SFI; PEFC; and G7.

In April 2023, PCI was named South Florida Business Journal’s (SFBJ) Business of the Year Award Winner in the $250 million to $500 million revenue category. That recognition came on the heels of other preeminent SFBJ listings, including #18 on the 2023 Fastest Growing Companies List. In August 2023, PCI was recognized with a Sustainability & Green Visionary Award from the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SFLHCC) for its dedication to eco-friendly business practices in its daily operations.

Contacts

Paula Mescolin 800.430.7241 paulam@surfpci.com