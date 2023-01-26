PCB Bancorp Reports Earnings of $8.7 million for Q4 2022 and $35.0 million for 2022

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCB Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCB), the holding company of PCB Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $8.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $7.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the previous quarter and $10.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the year-ago quarter. For 2022, net income was $35.0 million, or $2.31 per diluted common share, compared with $40.1 million, or $2.62 per diluted common share, for the previous year.

Q4 2022 and Full Year Highlights

  • Net income totaled $8.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the current quarter and $35.0 million, or $2.31 per diluted common share, for the current year;

    • The Company recorded a provision (reversal) for loan losses of $1.1 million for the current quarter compared with $3.8 million for the previous quarter and $(1.5) million for the year-ago quarter. For the current year, provision (reversal) for loan losses was $3.6 million compared with $(4.6) million for the previous year.
    • Allowance for loan losses (“Allowance”) to loans held-for-investment(1) ratio was 1.22% at December 31, 2022 compared with 1.21% at September 30, 2022 and 1.29% at December 31, 2021. Adjusted Allowance to loans held-for-investment ratio(2) was 1.22% at December 31, 2022 compared with 1.21% at September 30, 2022 and 1.34% at December 31, 2021.
    • Net interest income was $24.3 million for the current quarter compared with $24.0 million for the previous quarter and $20.1 million for the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin was 4.15% for the current quarter compared with 4.25% for the previous quarter and 3.87% for the year-ago quarter. For the current year, net interest income and net interest margin were $89.6 million and 4.08%, respectively, compared with $77.1 million and 3.83%, respectively, for the previous year.
    • Gain on sale of loans was $759 thousand for the current quarter compared with $1.4 million for the previous quarter and $3.4 million for the year-ago quarter. For the current year, gain on sale of loans was $8.0 million compared with $12.9 million for the previous year.
  • Total assets were $2.42 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $93.0 million, or 4.0%, from $2.33 billion at September 30, 2022 and an increase of $270.3 million, or 12.6%, from $2.15 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • Loans held-for-investment were $2.05 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $86.8 million, or 4.4%, from $1.96 billion at September 30, 2022 and an increase of $313.9 million, or 18.1%, from $1.73 billion at December 31, 2021;
  • Total deposits were $2.05 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $67.9 million, or 3.4%, from $1.98 billion at September 30, 2022 and an increase of $178.8 million, or 9.6%, from $1.87 billion at December 31, 2021;
  • The Company opened 1 new full-service branch in Carrollton, Texas; and
  • As of December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased and retired 362,557 shares of common stock for an aggregate cost of $6.7 million under the repurchase program announced on July 28, 2022. On January 26, 2023, the Company announced the amendment to the repurchase program, which extended the program expiration from February 1, 2023 to February 1, 2024.

————————————————————————————-

(1)

Loans held-for-investment are presented net of deferred fees and costs in this press release.

(2)

Adjusted Allowance to loans held-for-investment ratio is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans from loans held-for-investment. See “Non-GAAP Measures” for reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.

“We are pleased to announce another solid financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2022 to close out the year,” stated Henry Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer. “For the fourth quarter, we achieve a well-balance loan held-for-investment portfolio growth of $86.8 million, or 17.6% annualized, that contributed to further diversification, sound deposit balance growth of $67.9 million, or 13.6% annualized, in spite of the ongoing challenges in the deposit market due to competition and rising market interest rate environment, and a record net interest income of $24.3 million.”

“During the 2022 fourth quarter, we successfully executed several key strategic plans of expanding our branch network in Texas by opening a full service branch in Carrollton to complement our Dallas branch that opened in September 2022, maintaining our exceptional credit quality by being proactive with our borrowers, and actively continuing our stock repurchase program.”

“As we look ahead of 2023 and beyond, our strong balance sheet combined with our exceptionally robust capital position will provide us with the capacity to maneuver through potential uncertain economic environment ahead. We remain entirely committed to helping for the success of our customers and increase the shareholder value through disciplined growth.”

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

12/31/2022

 

9/30/2022

 

% Change

 

12/31/2021

 

% Change

 

12/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

% Change

Net income

 

$

8,702

 

 

$

6,953

 

 

25.2

%

 

$

10,676

 

 

(18.5

) %

 

$

34,987

 

 

$

40,103

 

 

(12.8

) %

Diluted earnings per common share

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.46

 

 

26.1

%

 

$

0.70

 

 

(17.1

) %

 

$

2.31

 

 

$

2.62

 

 

(11.8

) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

24,265

 

 

$

24,023

 

 

1.0

%

 

$

20,095

 

 

20.8

%

 

$

89,632

 

 

$

77,137

 

 

16.2

%

Provision (reversal) for loan losses

 

 

1,149

 

 

 

3,753

 

 

(69.4

) %

 

 

(1,462

)

 

NM

 

 

 

3,602

 

 

 

(4,596

)

 

NM

 

Noninterest income

 

 

2,389

 

 

 

3,176

 

 

(24.8

) %

 

 

4,838

 

 

(50.6

) %

 

 

14,499

 

 

 

18,434

 

 

(21.3

) %

Noninterest expense

 

 

13,115

 

 

 

13,695

 

 

(4.2

) %

 

 

11,168

 

 

17.4

%

 

 

51,126

 

 

 

43,208

 

 

18.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (1)

 

 

1.44

%

 

 

1.19

%

 

 

 

 

2.01

%

 

 

 

 

1.54

%

 

 

1.96

%

 

 

Return on average shareholders’ equity (1)

 

 

10.31

%

 

 

8.16

%

 

 

 

 

16.84

%

 

 

 

 

11.42

%

 

 

16.52

%

 

 

Return on average tangible common equity (“TCE”) (2)

 

 

12.99

%

 

 

10.25

%

 

 

 

 

16.84

%

 

 

 

 

13.23

%

 

 

16.52

%

 

 

Net interest margin (1)

 

 

4.15

%

 

 

4.25

%

 

 

 

 

3.87

%

 

 

 

 

4.08

%

 

 

3.83

%

 

 

Efficiency ratio (3)

 

 

49.20

%

 

 

50.35

%

 

 

 

 

44.79

%

 

 

 

 

49.10

%

 

 

45.21

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands, except per share data)

 

12/31/2022

 

9/30/2022

 

% Change

 

12/31/2021

 

% Change

Total assets

 

$

2,420,036

 

 

$

2,327,051

 

 

4.0

%

 

$

2,149,735

 

 

12.6

%

Net loans held-for-investment

 

 

2,021,121

 

 

 

1,935,476

 

 

4.4

%

 

 

1,709,824

 

 

18.2

%

Total deposits

 

 

2,045,983

 

 

 

1,978,098

 

 

3.4

%

 

 

1,867,134

 

 

9.6

%

Book value per common share (4)

 

$

22.94

 

 

$

22.40

 

 

 

 

$

17.24

 

 

 

TCE per common share (2)

 

$

18.21

 

 

$

17.75

 

 

 

 

$

17.24

 

 

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio (consolidated)

 

 

14.33

%

 

 

14.74

%

 

 

 

 

12.11

%

 

 

Total shareholders’ equity to total assets

 

 

13.86

%

 

 

14.30

%

 

 

 

 

11.92

%

 

 

TCE to total assets (2), (5)

 

 

11.00

%

 

 

11.33

%

 

 

 

 

11.92

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Ratios are presented on an annualized basis.

(2)

Non-GAAP. See “Non-GAAP Measures” for reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.

(3)

Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(4)

Calculated by dividing total shareholdersequity by the number of outstanding common shares.

(5)

The Company did not have any intangible asset component for the presented periods

Result of Operations (Unaudited)

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following table presents the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

($ in thousands)

 

12/31/2022

 

9/30/2022

 

% Change

 

12/31/2021

 

% Change

 

12/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

% Change

Interest income/expense on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

28,786

 

 

$

24,835

 

 

15.9

%

 

$

20,363

 

 

41.4

%

 

$

95,054

 

 

$

79,155

 

 

20.1

%

Investment securities

 

 

957

 

 

 

806

 

 

18.7

%

 

 

441

 

 

117.0

%

 

 

2,907

 

 

 

1,613

 

 

80.2

%

Other interest-earning assets

 

 

1,833

 

 

 

1,194

 

 

53.5

%

 

 

191

 

 

859.7

%

 

 

3,790

 

 

 

704

 

 

438.4

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

31,576

 

 

 

26,835

 

 

17.7

%

 

 

20,995

 

 

50.4

%

 

 

101,751

 

 

 

81,472

 

 

24.9

%

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

7,295

 

 

 

2,798

 

 

160.7

%

 

 

847

 

 

761.3

%

 

 

11,984

 

 

 

4,043

 

 

196.4

%

Borrowings

 

 

16

 

 

 

14

 

 

14.3

%

 

 

53

 

 

(69.8

) %

 

 

135

 

 

 

292

 

 

(53.8

) %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

7,311

 

 

 

2,812

 

 

160.0

%

 

 

900

 

 

712.3

%

 

 

12,119

 

 

 

4,335

 

 

179.6

%

Net interest income

 

$

24,265

 

 

$

24,023

 

 

1.0

%

 

$

20,095

 

 

20.8

%

 

$

89,632

 

 

$

77,137

 

 

16.2

%

Average balance of

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

2,004,220

 

 

$

1,905,366

 

 

5.2

%

 

$

1,758,421

 

 

14.0

%

 

$

1,872,557

 

 

$

1,702,073

 

 

10.0

%

Investment securities

 

 

134,066

 

 

 

137,363

 

 

(2.4

) %

 

 

128,650

 

 

4.2

%

 

 

132,538

 

 

 

130,437

 

 

1.6

%

Other interest-earning assets

 

 

182,018

 

 

 

200,367

 

 

(9.2

) %

 

 

175,468

 

 

3.7

%

 

 

194,205

 

 

 

179,353

 

 

8.3

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

$

2,320,304

 

 

$

2,243,096

 

 

3.4

%

 

$

2,062,539

 

 

12.5

%

 

$

2,199,300

 

 

$

2,011,863

 

 

9.3

%

Interest-bearing deposits

 

$

1,269,739

 

 

$

1,137,739

 

 

11.6

%

 

$

1,008,027

 

 

26.0

%

 

$

1,111,449

 

 

$

1,022,099

 

 

8.7

%

Borrowings

 

 

1,739

 

 

 

2,033

 

 

(14.5

) %

 

 

13,315

 

 

(86.9

) %

 

 

6,290

 

 

 

31,302

 

 

(79.9

) %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

$

1,271,478

 

 

$

1,139,772

 

 

11.6

%

 

$

1,021,342

 

 

24.5

%

 

$

1,117,739

 

 

$

1,053,401

 

 

6.1

%

Total funding (1)

 

$

2,043,110

 

 

$

1,965,134

 

 

4.0

%

 

$

1,845,846

 

 

10.7

%

 

$

1,949,360

 

 

$

1,790,617

 

 

8.9

%

Annualized average yield/cost of

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

 

5.70

%

 

 

5.17

%

 

 

 

 

4.59

%

 

 

 

 

5.08

%

 

 

4.65

%

 

 

Investment securities

 

 

2.83

%

 

 

2.33

%

 

 

 

 

1.36

%

 

 

 

 

2.19

%

 

 

1.24

%

 

 

Other interest-earning assets

 

 

4.00

%

 

 

2.36

%

 

 

 

 

0.43

%

 

 

 

 

1.95

%

 

 

0.39

%

 

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

5.40

%

 

 

4.75

%

 

 

 

 

4.04

%

 

 

 

 

4.63

%

 

 

4.05

%

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

2.28

%

 

 

0.98

%

 

 

 

 

0.33

%

 

 

 

 

1.08

%

 

 

0.40

%

 

 

Borrowings

 

 

3.65

%

 

 

2.73

%

 

 

 

 

1.58

%

 

 

 

 

2.15

%

 

 

0.93

%

 

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

2.28

%

 

 

0.98

%

 

 

 

 

0.35

%

 

 

 

 

1.08

%

 

 

0.41

%

 

 

Net interest margin

 

 

4.15

%

 

 

4.25

%

 

 

 

 

3.87

%

 

 

 

 

4.08

%

 

 

3.83

%

 

 

Cost of total funding (1)

 

 

1.42

%

 

 

0.57

%

 

 

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

 

 

0.62

%

 

 

0.24

%

 

 

Supplementary information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net accretion of discount on loans

 

$

869

 

 

$

867

 

 

0.2

%

 

$

815

 

 

6.6

%

 

$

3,551

 

 

$

3,504

 

 

1.3

%

Net amortization of deferred loan fees

 

$

167

 

 

$

243

 

 

(31.3

) %

 

$

1,434

 

 

(88.4

) %

 

$

2,181

 

 

$

6,096

 

 

(64.2

) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

Loans. The increases in average yield for the current quarter and year were primarily due to an increase in overall interest rates on loans from the rising interest rate environment, partially offset by a decrease in net amortization of deferred loan fees from the decreased amount of SBA PPP loan payoffs.

The following table presents a composition of total loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted-average contractual rates as of the dates indicated:

 

 

12/31/2022

 

9/30/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

 

% to Total

Loans

 

Weighted-Average

Contractual Rate

 

% to Total

Loans

 

Weighted-Average

Contractual Rate

 

% to Total

Loans

 

Weighted-Average

Contractual Rate

Fixed rate loans

 

23.2

%

 

4.51

%

 

24.0

%

 

4.43

%

 

28.4

%

 

3.98

%

Hybrid rate loans

 

39.1

%

 

4.40

%

 

38.0

%

 

4.23

%

 

29.1

%

 

4.16

%

Variable rate loans

 

37.7

%

 

7.86

%

 

38.0

%

 

6.75

%

 

42.5

%

 

3.95

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment Securities. The increases in average yield for the current quarter and year were primarily due to a decrease in net amortization of premiums on mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations and higher yield on newly purchased investment securities.

Other Interest-Earning Assets. The increases in average yield for the current quarter and year were primarily due to an increased interest rate on cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) account. The increases in average balance for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2021 were primarily due to an increase in average balance of deposits and the Emergency Capital Investment Program (“ECIP”) capital investment, partially offset by an increase in loans. The Company maintains most of its cash at the FRB account.

Interest-Bearing Deposits. The increases in average cost for the current quarter and year were primarily due to an increase in market rates.

Provision (reversal) for Loan Losses

Provision (reversal) for loan losses was $1.1 million for the current quarter compared with $3.8 million for the previous quarter and $(1.5) million for the year-ago quarter. For the current and previous years, provision (reversal) for loan losses was $3.6 million and $(4.6) million, respectively. The additional provision for loan losses for the current quarter was primarily due to an increase in gross loan balance. For the current year, the additional provision for loan losses was primarily due to an increase in gross loan balance and changes in qualitative adjustment factors related to current economic conditions.

The Company recorded net charge-offs (recoveries) of $(32) thousand for the current quarter compared with $1.1 million for the previous quarter and $(36) thousand for the year-ago quarter. For the current and previous years, the Company recorded net charge-offs (recoveries) of $1.0 million and $(467) thousand, respectively.

Adjusted Allowance to loans held-for-investment ratio(1) was 1.22%, 1.21% and 1.34% at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

————————————————————————————-

(1)

Adjusted Allowance to loans held-for-investment ratio is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes SBA PPP loans from loans held-for-investment. See “Non-GAAP Measures” for reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents the components of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

($ in thousands)

 

12/31/2022

 

9/30/2022

 

% Change

 

12/31/2021

 

% Change

 

12/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

% Change

Gain on sale of loans

 

$

759

 

$

1,415

 

(46.4

) %

 

$

3,374

 

(77.5

) %

 

$

7,990

 

$

12,932

 

(38.2

) %

Service charges and fees on deposits

 

 

352

 

 

341

 

3.2

%

 

 

308

 

14.3

%

 

 

1,326

 

 

1,195

 

11.0

%

Loan servicing income

 

 

734

 

 

780

 

(5.9

) %

 

 

688

 

6.7

%

 

 

2,969

 

 

2,770

 

7.2

%

Bank-owned life insurance income

 

 

181

 

 

178

 

1.7

%

 

 

108

 

67.6

%

 

 

706

 

 

108

 

553.7

%

Other income

 

 

363

 

 

462

 

(21.4

) %

 

 

360

 

0.8

%

 

 

1,508

 

 

1,429

 

5.5

%

Total noninterest income

 

$

2,389

 

$

3,176

 

(24.8

) %

 

$

4,838

 

(50.6

) %

 

$

14,499

 

$

18,434

 

(21.3

) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on Sale of Loans. The following table presents information on gain on sale of loans for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

($ in thousands)

 

12/31/2022

 

9/30/2022

 

% Change

 

12/31/2021

 

% Change

 

12/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

% Change

Gain on sale of SBA loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sold loan balance

 

$

17,448

 

$

27,313

 

(36.1

) %

 

$

36,765

 

(52.5

) %

 

$

122,886

 

$

126,839

 

(3.1

) %

Premium received

 

 

1,102

 

 

2,036

 

(45.9

) %

 

 

3,683

 

(70.1

) %

 

 

9,944

 

 

14,043

 

(29.2

) %

Gain recognized

 

 

759

 

 

1,407

 

(46.1

) %

 

 

3,363

 

(77.4

) %

 

 

7,982

 

 

12,775

 

(37.5

) %

Gain on sale of residential property loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sold loan balance

 

$

 

$

858

 

(100.0

) %

 

$

559

 

(100.0

) %

 

$

858

 

$

10,382

 

(91.7

) %

Gain recognized

 

 

 

 

8

 

(100.0

) %

 

 

9

 

(100.0

) %

 

 

8

 

 

151

 

(94.7

) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Company also sold certain commercial property loans of $3.4 million and $8.6 million during the year-ago quarter and previous year, respectively.

Loan Servicing Income. The following table presents information on loan servicing income for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

($ in thousands)

 

12/31/2022

 

9/30/2022

 

% Change

 

12/31/2021

 

% Change

 

12/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

% Change

Loan servicing income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Servicing income received

 

$

1,284

 

 

$

1,302

 

 

(1.4

) %

 

$

1,202

 

 

6.8

%

 

$

5,103

 

 

$

4,779

 

 

6.8

%

Servicing assets amortization

 

 

(550

)

 

 

(522

)

 

5.4

%

 

 

(514

)

 

7.0

%

 

 

(2,134

)

 

 

(2,009

)

 

6.2

%

Loan servicing income

 

$

734

 

 

$

780

 

 

(5.9

) %

 

$

688

 

 

6.7

%

 

$

2,969

 

 

$

2,770

 

 

7.2

%

Underlying loans at end of period

 

$

531,095

 

 

$

538,904

 

 

(1.4

) %

 

$

519,706

 

 

2.2

%

 

$

531,095

 

 

$

519,706

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Company services SBA loans and certain residential property loans that are sold to the secondary market.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents the components of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

($ in thousands)

 

12/31/2022

 

9/30/2022

 

% Change

 

12/31/2021

 

% Change

 

12/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

% Change

Salaries and employee benefits

 

$

7,879

 

$

8,457

 

(6.8

) %

 

$

7,061

 

11.6

%

 

$

33,056

 

$

27,974

 

18.2

%

Occupancy and equipment

 

 

1,897

 

 

1,650

 

15.0

%

 

 

1,417

 

33.9

%

 

 

6,481

 

 

5,575

 

16.3

%

Professional fees

 

 

607

 

 

587

 

3.4

%

 

 

585

 

3.8

%

 

 

2,239

 

 

2,159

 

3.7

%

Marketing and business promotion

 

 

724

 

 

909

 

(20.4

) %

 

 

586

 

23.5

%

 

 

2,150

 

 

1,656

 

29.8

%

Data processing

 

 

434

 

 

427

 

1.6

%

 

 

408

 

6.4

%

 

 

1,706

 

 

1,572

 

8.5

%

Director fees and expenses

 

 

176

 

 

179

 

(1.7

) %

 

 

161

 

9.3

%

 

 

706

 

 

594

 

18.9

%

Regulatory assessments

 

 

159

 

 

150

 

6.0

%

 

 

138

 

15.2

%

 

 

597

 

 

537

 

11.2

%

Other expense

 

 

1,239

 

 

1,336

 

(7.3

) %

 

 

812

 

52.6

%

 

 

4,191

 

 

3,141

 

33.4

%

Total noninterest expense

 

$

13,115

 

$

13,695

 

(4.2

) %

 

$

11,168

 

17.4

%

 

$

51,126

 

$

43,208

 

18.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and Employee Benefits. The decrease for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to decreases in bonus and vacation accruals, and incentives tied to the sales of Loan Production Offices (“LPO”) originated SBA loans, partially offset by a decrease in loan origination cost, which offsets the recognition of salaries. The increases for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2021 were primarily due to increases in salaries and other employee benefit expense from the increased number of employees and a decrease in loan origination cost, partially offset by a decrease the incentives tied to sales of LPO originated SBA loans.

Total loan origination cost included in salaries and employee benefits were $345 thousand, $488 thousand and $435 thousand for the current, previous and year-ago quarters, respectively, and $1.7 million and $2.2 million for the current and previous years, respectively. The Company recognized a higher loan origination cost for the previous year primarily due to the SBA PPP loan production in the first quarter of 2021. The number of full-time equivalent employees was 272, 274 and 248 as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Occupancy and Equipment. The increases for the current quarter and year were primarily due to new branch openings. The Company opened 3 new full-service branches in Dallas and Carrollton, Texas and Palisades Park, New Jersey during the current year.

Professional Fees. The increases for the current quarter and year were primarily due to the additional legal expenses associated with the on-going legal matters related to the 2021 Network and Data Incident, partially offset by a decrease in internal audit fees.

Marketing and Business Promotion. The increases for the current year was primarily due to increases in marketing activities and advertisement for the Bank’s name change to PCB Bank and new branch openings.

Director Fees and Expenses. The increases for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2021 were primarily due to a new director appointed during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Other Expense. The increases for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2021 were primarily due to an increase in office expense for the new branches. The decrease for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to a legal settlement of $150 thousand for the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

Total assets were $2.42 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $93.0 million, or 4.0%, from $2.33 billion at September 30, 2022 and an increase of $270.3 million, or 12.6%, from $2.15 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase for the current quarter was primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents, securities available-for-sale, loans held-for-sale and loans held-for-investment. The increase for the current year was primarily due to increases in loans held-for-investment and securities available-for-sale, partially offset by decreases in cash and cash equivalents and loans held-for-sale.

Loans

The following table presents a composition of total loans (includes both loans held-for-sale and loans held-for-investment) as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands)

 

12/31/2022

 

9/30/2022

 

% Change

 

12/31/2021

 

% Change

Real estate loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial property

 

$

1,288,392

 

$

1,271,781

 

1.3

%

 

$

1,105,843

 

16.5

%

Residential property

 

 

333,726

 

 

297,506

 

12.2

%

 

 

209,485

 

59.3

%

SBA property

 

 

134,892

 

 

136,088

 

(0.9

) %

 

 

129,661

 

4.0

%

Construction

 

 

17,054

 

 

14,592

 

16.9

%

 

 

8,252

 

106.7

%

Commercial and industrial loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial term

 

 

77,700

 

 

80,225

 

(3.1

) %

 

 

73,438

 

5.8

%

Commercial lines of credit

 

 

154,142

 

 

117,960

 

30.7

%

 

 

100,936

 

52.7

%

SBA commercial term

 

 

16,211

 

 

16,542

 

(2.0

) %

 

 

17,640

 

(8.1

) %

SBA PPP

 

 

1,197

 

 

1,309

 

(8.6

) %

 

 

65,329

 

(98.2

) %

Other consumer loans

 

 

22,749

 

 

23,234

 

(2.1

) %

 

 

21,621

 

5.2

%

Loans held-for-investment

 

 

2,046,063

 

 

1,959,237

 

4.4

%

 

 

1,732,205

 

18.1

%

Loans held-for-sale

 

 

22,811

 

 

18,982

 

20.2

%

 

 

37,026

 

(38.4

) %

Total loans

 

$

2,068,874

 

$

1,978,219

 

4.6

%

 

$

1,769,231

 

16.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The increase in loans held-for-investment for the current quarter was primarily due to new funding of $181.1 million and advances on lines of credit of $51.1 million, partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $141.4 million. The increase for the current year was primarily due to new funding of $631.9 million and advances of lines of credit of $162.4 million, partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $474.8 million. SBA PPP loans of $112 thousand and $64.1 million were paid off through regular payments or forgiveness from SBA during the current quarter and year, respectively.

The increase in loans held-for-sale for the current quarter was primarily due to new funding of $17.3 million and transfer of $4.0 million from loans held-for-investment, partially offset by sales of $17.4 million. The decrease for the current year was primarily due to sales of $123.7 million, partially offset by new funding of $105.6 million and transfer of $4.5 million from loans held-for-investment.

The following table presents a composition of commitments to extend credit as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands)

 

12/31/2022

 

9/30/2022

 

% Change

 

12/31/2021

 

% Change

Real estate loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial property

 

$

16,172

 

$

18,400

 

(12.1

) %

 

$

20,194

 

(19.9

) %

SBA property

 

 

3,730

 

 

3,730

 

%

 

 

3,068

 

21.6

%

Construction

 

 

18,211

 

 

11,093

 

64.2

%

 

 

5,180

 

251.6

%

Commercial and industrial loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial term

 

 

139

 

 

2,027

 

(93.1

) %

 

 

1,097

 

(87.3

) %

Commercial lines of credit

 

 

254,295

 

 

254,738

 

(0.2

) %

 

 

169,000

 

50.5

%

SBA commercial term

 

 

234

 

 

572

 

(59.1

) %

 

 

149

 

57.0

%

Other consumer loans

 

 

692

 

 

847

 

(18.3

) %

 

 

595

 

16.3

%

Total commitments to extend credit

 

$

293,473

 

$

291,407

 

0.7

%

 

$

199,283

 

47.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit Quality

The following table presents a summary of non-perfo

Contacts

Timothy Chang

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

213-210-2000

