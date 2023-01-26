PCB Bancorp Reports Earnings of $8.7 million for Q4 2022 and $35.0 million for 2022

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCB Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCB), the holding company of PCB Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $8.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $7.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the previous quarter and $10.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the year-ago quarter. For 2022, net income was $35.0 million, or $2.31 per diluted common share, compared with $40.1 million, or $2.62 per diluted common share, for the previous year.

Q4 2022 and Full Year Highlights

Net income totaled $8.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the current quarter and $35.0 million, or $2.31 per diluted common share, for the current year; The Company recorded a provision (reversal) for loan losses of $1.1 million for the current quarter compared with $3.8 million for the previous quarter and $(1.5) million for the year-ago quarter. For the current year, provision (reversal) for loan losses was $3.6 million compared with $(4.6) million for the previous year. Allowance for loan losses (“Allowance”) to loans held-for-investment (1) ratio was 1.22% at December 31, 2022 compared with 1.21% at September 30, 2022 and 1.29% at December 31, 2021. Adjusted Allowance to loans held-for-investment ratio (2) was 1.22% at December 31, 2022 compared with 1.21% at September 30, 2022 and 1.34% at December 31, 2021. Net interest income was $24.3 million for the current quarter compared with $24.0 million for the previous quarter and $20.1 million for the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin was 4.15% for the current quarter compared with 4.25% for the previous quarter and 3.87% for the year-ago quarter. For the current year, net interest income and net interest margin were $89.6 million and 4.08%, respectively, compared with $77.1 million and 3.83%, respectively, for the previous year. Gain on sale of loans was $759 thousand for the current quarter compared with $1.4 million for the previous quarter and $3.4 million for the year-ago quarter. For the current year, gain on sale of loans was $8.0 million compared with $12.9 million for the previous year.

Total assets were $2.42 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $93.0 million, or 4.0%, from $2.33 billion at September 30, 2022 and an increase of $270.3 million, or 12.6%, from $2.15 billion at December 31, 2021.

Loans held-for-investment were $2.05 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $86.8 million, or 4.4%, from $1.96 billion at September 30, 2022 and an increase of $313.9 million, or 18.1%, from $1.73 billion at December 31, 2021;

Total deposits were $2.05 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $67.9 million, or 3.4%, from $1.98 billion at September 30, 2022 and an increase of $178.8 million, or 9.6%, from $1.87 billion at December 31, 2021;

The Company opened 1 new full-service branch in Carrollton, Texas; and

As of December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased and retired 362,557 shares of common stock for an aggregate cost of $6.7 million under the repurchase program announced on July 28, 2022. On January 26, 2023, the Company announced the amendment to the repurchase program, which extended the program expiration from February 1, 2023 to February 1, 2024.

(1) Loans held-for-investment are presented net of deferred fees and costs in this press release. (2) Adjusted Allowance to loans held-for-investment ratio is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans from loans held-for-investment. See “Non-GAAP Measures” for reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.

“We are pleased to announce another solid financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2022 to close out the year,” stated Henry Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer. “For the fourth quarter, we achieve a well-balance loan held-for-investment portfolio growth of $86.8 million, or 17.6% annualized, that contributed to further diversification, sound deposit balance growth of $67.9 million, or 13.6% annualized, in spite of the ongoing challenges in the deposit market due to competition and rising market interest rate environment, and a record net interest income of $24.3 million.”

“During the 2022 fourth quarter, we successfully executed several key strategic plans of expanding our branch network in Texas by opening a full service branch in Carrollton to complement our Dallas branch that opened in September 2022, maintaining our exceptional credit quality by being proactive with our borrowers, and actively continuing our stock repurchase program.”

“As we look ahead of 2023 and beyond, our strong balance sheet combined with our exceptionally robust capital position will provide us with the capacity to maneuver through potential uncertain economic environment ahead. We remain entirely committed to helping for the success of our customers and increase the shareholder value through disciplined growth.”

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % Change Net income $ 8,702 $ 6,953 25.2 % $ 10,676 (18.5 ) % $ 34,987 $ 40,103 (12.8 ) % Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.46 26.1 % $ 0.70 (17.1 ) % $ 2.31 $ 2.62 (11.8 ) % Net interest income $ 24,265 $ 24,023 1.0 % $ 20,095 20.8 % $ 89,632 $ 77,137 16.2 % Provision (reversal) for loan losses 1,149 3,753 (69.4 ) % (1,462 ) NM 3,602 (4,596 ) NM Noninterest income 2,389 3,176 (24.8 ) % 4,838 (50.6 ) % 14,499 18,434 (21.3 ) % Noninterest expense 13,115 13,695 (4.2 ) % 11,168 17.4 % 51,126 43,208 18.3 % Return on average assets (1) 1.44 % 1.19 % 2.01 % 1.54 % 1.96 % Return on average shareholders’ equity (1) 10.31 % 8.16 % 16.84 % 11.42 % 16.52 % Return on average tangible common equity (“TCE”) (2) 12.99 % 10.25 % 16.84 % 13.23 % 16.52 % Net interest margin (1) 4.15 % 4.25 % 3.87 % 4.08 % 3.83 % Efficiency ratio (3) 49.20 % 50.35 % 44.79 % 49.10 % 45.21 %

($ in thousands, except per share data) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change Total assets $ 2,420,036 $ 2,327,051 4.0 % $ 2,149,735 12.6 % Net loans held-for-investment 2,021,121 1,935,476 4.4 % 1,709,824 18.2 % Total deposits 2,045,983 1,978,098 3.4 % 1,867,134 9.6 % Book value per common share (4) $ 22.94 $ 22.40 $ 17.24 TCE per common share (2) $ 18.21 $ 17.75 $ 17.24 Tier 1 leverage ratio (consolidated) 14.33 % 14.74 % 12.11 % Total shareholders’ equity to total assets 13.86 % 14.30 % 11.92 % TCE to total assets (2), (5) 11.00 % 11.33 % 11.92 %

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (2) Non-GAAP. See “Non-GAAP Measures” for reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. (3) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (4) Calculated by dividing total shareholders’ equity by the number of outstanding common shares. (5) The Company did not have any intangible asset component for the presented periods

Result of Operations (Unaudited)

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following table presents the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % Change Interest income/expense on Loans $ 28,786 $ 24,835 15.9 % $ 20,363 41.4 % $ 95,054 $ 79,155 20.1 % Investment securities 957 806 18.7 % 441 117.0 % 2,907 1,613 80.2 % Other interest-earning assets 1,833 1,194 53.5 % 191 859.7 % 3,790 704 438.4 % Total interest-earning assets 31,576 26,835 17.7 % 20,995 50.4 % 101,751 81,472 24.9 % Interest-bearing deposits 7,295 2,798 160.7 % 847 761.3 % 11,984 4,043 196.4 % Borrowings 16 14 14.3 % 53 (69.8 ) % 135 292 (53.8 ) % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,311 2,812 160.0 % 900 712.3 % 12,119 4,335 179.6 % Net interest income $ 24,265 $ 24,023 1.0 % $ 20,095 20.8 % $ 89,632 $ 77,137 16.2 % Average balance of Loans $ 2,004,220 $ 1,905,366 5.2 % $ 1,758,421 14.0 % $ 1,872,557 $ 1,702,073 10.0 % Investment securities 134,066 137,363 (2.4 ) % 128,650 4.2 % 132,538 130,437 1.6 % Other interest-earning assets 182,018 200,367 (9.2 ) % 175,468 3.7 % 194,205 179,353 8.3 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,320,304 $ 2,243,096 3.4 % $ 2,062,539 12.5 % $ 2,199,300 $ 2,011,863 9.3 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,269,739 $ 1,137,739 11.6 % $ 1,008,027 26.0 % $ 1,111,449 $ 1,022,099 8.7 % Borrowings 1,739 2,033 (14.5 ) % 13,315 (86.9 ) % 6,290 31,302 (79.9 ) % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,271,478 $ 1,139,772 11.6 % $ 1,021,342 24.5 % $ 1,117,739 $ 1,053,401 6.1 % Total funding (1) $ 2,043,110 $ 1,965,134 4.0 % $ 1,845,846 10.7 % $ 1,949,360 $ 1,790,617 8.9 % Annualized average yield/cost of Loans 5.70 % 5.17 % 4.59 % 5.08 % 4.65 % Investment securities 2.83 % 2.33 % 1.36 % 2.19 % 1.24 % Other interest-earning assets 4.00 % 2.36 % 0.43 % 1.95 % 0.39 % Total interest-earning assets 5.40 % 4.75 % 4.04 % 4.63 % 4.05 % Interest-bearing deposits 2.28 % 0.98 % 0.33 % 1.08 % 0.40 % Borrowings 3.65 % 2.73 % 1.58 % 2.15 % 0.93 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.28 % 0.98 % 0.35 % 1.08 % 0.41 % Net interest margin 4.15 % 4.25 % 3.87 % 4.08 % 3.83 % Cost of total funding (1) 1.42 % 0.57 % 0.19 % 0.62 % 0.24 % Supplementary information Net accretion of discount on loans $ 869 $ 867 0.2 % $ 815 6.6 % $ 3,551 $ 3,504 1.3 % Net amortization of deferred loan fees $ 167 $ 243 (31.3 ) % $ 1,434 (88.4 ) % $ 2,181 $ 6,096 (64.2 ) %

(1) Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

Loans. The increases in average yield for the current quarter and year were primarily due to an increase in overall interest rates on loans from the rising interest rate environment, partially offset by a decrease in net amortization of deferred loan fees from the decreased amount of SBA PPP loan payoffs.

The following table presents a composition of total loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted-average contractual rates as of the dates indicated:

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 % to Total



Loans Weighted-Average



Contractual Rate % to Total



Loans Weighted-Average Contractual Rate % to Total



Loans Weighted-Average Contractual Rate Fixed rate loans 23.2 % 4.51 % 24.0 % 4.43 % 28.4 % 3.98 % Hybrid rate loans 39.1 % 4.40 % 38.0 % 4.23 % 29.1 % 4.16 % Variable rate loans 37.7 % 7.86 % 38.0 % 6.75 % 42.5 % 3.95 %

Investment Securities. The increases in average yield for the current quarter and year were primarily due to a decrease in net amortization of premiums on mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations and higher yield on newly purchased investment securities.

Other Interest-Earning Assets. The increases in average yield for the current quarter and year were primarily due to an increased interest rate on cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) account. The increases in average balance for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2021 were primarily due to an increase in average balance of deposits and the Emergency Capital Investment Program (“ECIP”) capital investment, partially offset by an increase in loans. The Company maintains most of its cash at the FRB account.

Interest-Bearing Deposits. The increases in average cost for the current quarter and year were primarily due to an increase in market rates.

Provision (reversal) for Loan Losses

Provision (reversal) for loan losses was $1.1 million for the current quarter compared with $3.8 million for the previous quarter and $(1.5) million for the year-ago quarter. For the current and previous years, provision (reversal) for loan losses was $3.6 million and $(4.6) million, respectively. The additional provision for loan losses for the current quarter was primarily due to an increase in gross loan balance. For the current year, the additional provision for loan losses was primarily due to an increase in gross loan balance and changes in qualitative adjustment factors related to current economic conditions.

The Company recorded net charge-offs (recoveries) of $(32) thousand for the current quarter compared with $1.1 million for the previous quarter and $(36) thousand for the year-ago quarter. For the current and previous years, the Company recorded net charge-offs (recoveries) of $1.0 million and $(467) thousand, respectively.

Adjusted Allowance to loans held-for-investment ratio(1) was 1.22%, 1.21% and 1.34% at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

(1) Adjusted Allowance to loans held-for-investment ratio is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes SBA PPP loans from loans held-for-investment. See “Non-GAAP Measures” for reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents the components of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % Change Gain on sale of loans $ 759 $ 1,415 (46.4 ) % $ 3,374 (77.5 ) % $ 7,990 $ 12,932 (38.2 ) % Service charges and fees on deposits 352 341 3.2 % 308 14.3 % 1,326 1,195 11.0 % Loan servicing income 734 780 (5.9 ) % 688 6.7 % 2,969 2,770 7.2 % Bank-owned life insurance income 181 178 1.7 % 108 67.6 % 706 108 553.7 % Other income 363 462 (21.4 ) % 360 0.8 % 1,508 1,429 5.5 % Total noninterest income $ 2,389 $ 3,176 (24.8 ) % $ 4,838 (50.6 ) % $ 14,499 $ 18,434 (21.3 ) %

Gain on Sale of Loans. The following table presents information on gain on sale of loans for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % Change Gain on sale of SBA loans Sold loan balance $ 17,448 $ 27,313 (36.1 ) % $ 36,765 (52.5 ) % $ 122,886 $ 126,839 (3.1 ) % Premium received 1,102 2,036 (45.9 ) % 3,683 (70.1 ) % 9,944 14,043 (29.2 ) % Gain recognized 759 1,407 (46.1 ) % 3,363 (77.4 ) % 7,982 12,775 (37.5 ) % Gain on sale of residential property loans Sold loan balance $ — $ 858 (100.0 ) % $ 559 (100.0 ) % $ 858 $ 10,382 (91.7 ) % Gain recognized — 8 (100.0 ) % 9 (100.0 ) % 8 151 (94.7 ) %

The Company also sold certain commercial property loans of $3.4 million and $8.6 million during the year-ago quarter and previous year, respectively.

Loan Servicing Income. The following table presents information on loan servicing income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % Change Loan servicing income Servicing income received $ 1,284 $ 1,302 (1.4 ) % $ 1,202 6.8 % $ 5,103 $ 4,779 6.8 % Servicing assets amortization (550 ) (522 ) 5.4 % (514 ) 7.0 % (2,134 ) (2,009 ) 6.2 % Loan servicing income $ 734 $ 780 (5.9 ) % $ 688 6.7 % $ 2,969 $ 2,770 7.2 % Underlying loans at end of period $ 531,095 $ 538,904 (1.4 ) % $ 519,706 2.2 % $ 531,095 $ 519,706 2.2 %

The Company services SBA loans and certain residential property loans that are sold to the secondary market.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents the components of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,879 $ 8,457 (6.8 ) % $ 7,061 11.6 % $ 33,056 $ 27,974 18.2 % Occupancy and equipment 1,897 1,650 15.0 % 1,417 33.9 % 6,481 5,575 16.3 % Professional fees 607 587 3.4 % 585 3.8 % 2,239 2,159 3.7 % Marketing and business promotion 724 909 (20.4 ) % 586 23.5 % 2,150 1,656 29.8 % Data processing 434 427 1.6 % 408 6.4 % 1,706 1,572 8.5 % Director fees and expenses 176 179 (1.7 ) % 161 9.3 % 706 594 18.9 % Regulatory assessments 159 150 6.0 % 138 15.2 % 597 537 11.2 % Other expense 1,239 1,336 (7.3 ) % 812 52.6 % 4,191 3,141 33.4 % Total noninterest expense $ 13,115 $ 13,695 (4.2 ) % $ 11,168 17.4 % $ 51,126 $ 43,208 18.3 %

Salaries and Employee Benefits. The decrease for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to decreases in bonus and vacation accruals, and incentives tied to the sales of Loan Production Offices (“LPO”) originated SBA loans, partially offset by a decrease in loan origination cost, which offsets the recognition of salaries. The increases for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2021 were primarily due to increases in salaries and other employee benefit expense from the increased number of employees and a decrease in loan origination cost, partially offset by a decrease the incentives tied to sales of LPO originated SBA loans.

Total loan origination cost included in salaries and employee benefits were $345 thousand, $488 thousand and $435 thousand for the current, previous and year-ago quarters, respectively, and $1.7 million and $2.2 million for the current and previous years, respectively. The Company recognized a higher loan origination cost for the previous year primarily due to the SBA PPP loan production in the first quarter of 2021. The number of full-time equivalent employees was 272, 274 and 248 as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Occupancy and Equipment. The increases for the current quarter and year were primarily due to new branch openings. The Company opened 3 new full-service branches in Dallas and Carrollton, Texas and Palisades Park, New Jersey during the current year.

Professional Fees. The increases for the current quarter and year were primarily due to the additional legal expenses associated with the on-going legal matters related to the 2021 Network and Data Incident, partially offset by a decrease in internal audit fees.

Marketing and Business Promotion. The increases for the current year was primarily due to increases in marketing activities and advertisement for the Bank’s name change to PCB Bank and new branch openings.

Director Fees and Expenses. The increases for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2021 were primarily due to a new director appointed during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Other Expense. The increases for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2021 were primarily due to an increase in office expense for the new branches. The decrease for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to a legal settlement of $150 thousand for the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

Total assets were $2.42 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $93.0 million, or 4.0%, from $2.33 billion at September 30, 2022 and an increase of $270.3 million, or 12.6%, from $2.15 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase for the current quarter was primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents, securities available-for-sale, loans held-for-sale and loans held-for-investment. The increase for the current year was primarily due to increases in loans held-for-investment and securities available-for-sale, partially offset by decreases in cash and cash equivalents and loans held-for-sale.

Loans

The following table presents a composition of total loans (includes both loans held-for-sale and loans held-for-investment) as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change Real estate loans Commercial property $ 1,288,392 $ 1,271,781 1.3 % $ 1,105,843 16.5 % Residential property 333,726 297,506 12.2 % 209,485 59.3 % SBA property 134,892 136,088 (0.9 ) % 129,661 4.0 % Construction 17,054 14,592 16.9 % 8,252 106.7 % Commercial and industrial loans Commercial term 77,700 80,225 (3.1 ) % 73,438 5.8 % Commercial lines of credit 154,142 117,960 30.7 % 100,936 52.7 % SBA commercial term 16,211 16,542 (2.0 ) % 17,640 (8.1 ) % SBA PPP 1,197 1,309 (8.6 ) % 65,329 (98.2 ) % Other consumer loans 22,749 23,234 (2.1 ) % 21,621 5.2 % Loans held-for-investment 2,046,063 1,959,237 4.4 % 1,732,205 18.1 % Loans held-for-sale 22,811 18,982 20.2 % 37,026 (38.4 ) % Total loans $ 2,068,874 $ 1,978,219 4.6 % $ 1,769,231 16.9 %

The increase in loans held-for-investment for the current quarter was primarily due to new funding of $181.1 million and advances on lines of credit of $51.1 million, partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $141.4 million. The increase for the current year was primarily due to new funding of $631.9 million and advances of lines of credit of $162.4 million, partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $474.8 million. SBA PPP loans of $112 thousand and $64.1 million were paid off through regular payments or forgiveness from SBA during the current quarter and year, respectively.

The increase in loans held-for-sale for the current quarter was primarily due to new funding of $17.3 million and transfer of $4.0 million from loans held-for-investment, partially offset by sales of $17.4 million. The decrease for the current year was primarily due to sales of $123.7 million, partially offset by new funding of $105.6 million and transfer of $4.5 million from loans held-for-investment.

The following table presents a composition of commitments to extend credit as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change Real estate loans Commercial property $ 16,172 $ 18,400 (12.1 ) % $ 20,194 (19.9 ) % SBA property 3,730 3,730 — % 3,068 21.6 % Construction 18,211 11,093 64.2 % 5,180 251.6 % Commercial and industrial loans Commercial term 139 2,027 (93.1 ) % 1,097 (87.3 ) % Commercial lines of credit 254,295 254,738 (0.2 ) % 169,000 50.5 % SBA commercial term 234 572 (59.1 ) % 149 57.0 % Other consumer loans 692 847 (18.3 ) % 595 16.3 % Total commitments to extend credit $ 293,473 $ 291,407 0.7 % $ 199,283 47.3 %

Credit Quality

The following table presents a summary of non-perfo

