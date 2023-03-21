PayQuicker Partners with Qolo to Deliver Seamless Payout Solutions

Fort Lauderdale, FL and Rochester, NY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qolo, the leading omnichannel payments and card issuing processor, today announced its partnership with PayQuicker, financial technology leader in the global payouts market, to provide unified disbursement services to PayQuicker and its clients.

The partnership pairs PayQuicker’s market-leading Payouts OS platform with Qolo’s next-generation card issuing and payments platform, enabling PayQuicker to issue a more advanced suite of card products and make multi-channel payouts to meet the needs of corporate clients needing to pay gig economy workers, marketplace sellers, and small to medium-sized businesses across a diverse set of industries. Through Qolo’s integration into multiple banks, PayQuicker will ensure the best payout products, optimized for speed, efficiency and cost, reach the right audience, both domestically and internationally.

“Qolo and PayQuicker are aligned in our vision to bring the best payments offerings to market,” said Patricia Montesi, Qolo CEO, adding, “We are thrilled to work with them and help power their innovative consumer and commercial programs.”

“We chose Qolo as an issuing-processing partner because they offer the most modern, scalable and flexible platform that will enable us to bring unique and differentiated payment solutions to our customers,” said Charles Rosenblatt, President of PayQuicker. “PayQuicker is committed to offering a seamless global payment platform to make instant, secure payouts, and Qolo is an integral partner in our mission to deliver the most advanced global payout solutions.”

About PayQuicker

PayQuicker is an innovative global financial technology company that provides its clients with a robust payments and treasury platform. Since 2007, we have been revolutionizing payouts, allowing businesses of any size to offer instant global payouts in local currencies via secured bank accounts with prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, and mobile wallets. Our cloud-based and regulatory-compliant software stack enables clients to white-label our products, empowering fast and flexible spending options under their own branded experience. Our mission is to enable clients with superior payment and purchasing power that immediately drives business growth with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. Learn more at payquicker.com.

About Qolo

As the world’s leading omnichannel card issuing and payments processor, Qolo is the nexus of banks, card networks, payment rails, customer data and integrated third-party services. Its next-generation platform offers first-party access to card networks and payments processing, while its financial CRM and advanced ledger deliver insights previously not available on a single platform. Qolo powers businesses wherever speed, security and flexibility are important, allowing clients to launch innovative payment solutions quickly and efficiently. Qolo is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. For additional information, please visit www.qolo.io

