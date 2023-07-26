Pattern Launches North America Advisory Practice, Adds Don Brett as Managing Director

Brett brings nearly two decades of experience in advisory and digital transformation to his new role.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommerce—Pattern, the category leader for global ecommerce acceleration, today announced the addition of Don Brett as managing director of Pattern’s newly launched North America advisory practice.









The new division will work in concert with Pattern’s highly successful APAC and EMEA consulting groups, which have been successfully helping global brands like Google, Lego, and Moët Hennessy tackle new and innovative challenges for nearly a decade.

“Navigating the complexities of multichannel commerce has never been more difficult for brand leaders, which is why we are so excited to have Don leading this new offering for Pattern,” said Pattern CRO John LeBaron. “Accelerating growth for brands requires the marriage of the industry’s best experts, the world’s most advanced technology, and a sandbox for testing and innovation. Our global advisory practice allows us to bring all of these advantages to bear to help brands grow like never before.”

Prior to joining Pattern, Brett led omnicommerce and digital transformation initiatives for more than 15 years at Newell Brands — guiding the acceleration of a portfolio of multibillion-dollar brands. He would go on to serve in a similar capacity at Kimball International and Sycamore Partners. Brett’s experience driving digital transformation in both publicly held and private equity backed companies provides a unique perspective from which Pattern can drive value creation with its partners.

A dedicated community builder, Brett founded the Retail eCommerce Club in 2021 — an invite-only community of 100 executives at leading global brands that serves to encourage and empower digital leaders as they transform their businesses to meet the ever-shifting landscape of online commerce. Brett also hosts The CPG View, the leading source of CPG insights for global omnichannel leaders.

“My north star has always been to live at the center of what I’m passionate about and how I can most help others,” said Brett. “That’s why I love that I get to join Pattern and serve in this capacity. The problems brand leaders are facing right now are complex, but the solutions they can harness have never been more powerful. Global ecommerce is a $7 trillion opportunity, and we’re excited to help brands capture their fair share of it.”

Learn how the Pattern global advisory team can help you accelerate your growth. Email us at advisory@pattern.com.

About Pattern

Pattern is the category leader for global ecommerce and marketplace acceleration. Since its founding in 2013, Pattern has profitably grown to more than 1,400 employees operating from 24 global locations. Hundreds of global brands depend on Pattern’s ecommerce acceleration platform every day to drive profitable revenue growth on D2C websites and across hundreds of global marketplaces—including Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, eBay, Tmall, JD, and Mercado Libre. To learn more, visit pattern.com or email press@pattern.com.

Contacts

Dallin Hatch



Head of Global Communications



press@pattern.com