Pattern Appoints Carolyn Sarnoff as Chief Marketing Officer

Trailblazing former Amazon executive brings nearly 20 years of experience driving global ecommerce growth and innovation to her new role at Pattern.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommerce—Pattern, the category leader for global ecommerce acceleration, today announced the addition of former Amazon executive Carolyn Sarnoff as chief marketing officer.









Sarnoff brings nearly 20 years of experience building and leading global ecommerce businesses and marketing functions to her new role at Pattern. Sarnoff will oversee the company’s worldwide marketing efforts across 24 offices, studios, and fulfillment centers.

“Carolyn brings a unique skill set of global leadership, ecommerce expertise, and technology prowess to our organization at a transformative time,” said Pattern Co-Founder and CEO David Wright. “As Pattern unlocks its next phase of growth, Carolyn’s leadership will help us forge new partnerships and programs at a global scale and seize the incredible opportunity to accelerate ecommerce for even more brands across hundreds of marketplaces.”

Prior to joining Pattern, Sarnoff served as a director and general manager at Amazon over several key business units, where she owned a portfolio of multi-billion-dollar P&Ls and oversaw an array of marketing and growth operations — including brand and go-to-market strategy, product development, product marketing, channel development and optimization, customer success, and more.

During her time at Amazon, Sarnoff led the company’s worldwide private label business for softlines, served as GM of several Amazon consumer electronic categories, and held several functional leadership roles — leading brand partnerships, customer acquisition, demand generation, customer experience, product development, and more.

“Joining Pattern was a no-brainer and a continuation of a personal mission,” said Sarnoff. “Observing the headwinds brands face selling online over the past decade has driven me to be an active part of the solution, and no company is better at helping brands navigate those complexities than Pattern. Global ecommerce is a $7 trillion opportunity, and I am so excited to help brands capture their fair share of the market and accelerate to unprecedented growth.”

Prior to her time at Amazon, Sarnoff served as chief of staff to the CMO at Salesforce, coordinating marketing efforts for the company’s global team across multiple functions—including event marketing, PR, product marketing, partner marketing, and creative.

Sarnoff received a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management, with concentrations in marketing and strategy. She also received a bachelor’s degree in art history and psychology from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Pattern

Pattern is the category leader for global ecommerce and marketplace acceleration. Since its founding in 2013, Pattern has profitably grown to more than 1,400 employees operating from 24 global locations. Hundreds of global brands depend on Pattern’s ecommerce acceleration platform every day to drive profitable revenue growth on D2C websites and across hundreds of global marketplaces—including Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, eBay, Tmall, JD, and Mercado Libre. To learn more, visit pattern.com or email press@pattern.com.

