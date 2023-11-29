Parade Announces Tcons Compliant to New VESA eDP1.5 Standard

Embedded DisplayPort panel timing controllers designed to new eDP v1.5 enable reduced power, BOM cost, and increased system compatibility

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO), a leading video display, touch controller, and high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced two new eDP Tcon devices that comply to the newly released eDP v1.5 Standard. Systems utilizing eDP version v1.5 start production in 2024 and Parade’s new devices target the main-stream, high-volume display market. 120Hz is trending as the major frame rate for both consumer and commercial premium NB models. The DP821 supports display resolutions up to WQXGA (2560×1600) @120Hz, and the DP823 supports up to WUXGA (1920×1200) @120Hz.

The DP821 and DP823 provide full eDP v1.5 functionality including Early Transport, Panel Replay (PR) which is the preferred function to use for Panel Self Refresh and other advanced features including GPU brand-specific variants. Both DP821 and DP823 support 30-bit input and global dimming for DisplayHDR 400 performance.

The DP821 and DP823 are fully programmable devices enabling compatibility with various panel configurations. Parade Generic Power On Logo (PG-POL) feature is supported which provides customers an available on screen image identifying transitory operation and current status, rather than a black screen – including operation for different OEM specific brands.

The new DP821 and DP823 devices offer backward compatibility with eDP 1.4b and earlier devices as well as compatibility with Source devices compliant to the new specification. The new Tcons and source drivers interconnect via the Parade proprietary SIPI™ (Scalable Intra Panel Interface) standard. SIPI provides a low power, low EMI, error-resilient, high-speed interface from the Tcon to source drivers. The newer source drivers support bit rates up to 2.4 Gbps per each SIPI Channel.

Packaging and Availability

Both DP823 and DP821 are packaged in 68-pin 4.6x11mm2 QFN package or 119-ball 4x9mm2 BGA package. Samples are available now.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Parade Technologies, Inc.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of increasingly used high-speed and display interface standards used in network and storage systems, computers, automotive, consumer electronics, and display panels. Parade is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (TPEx) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of signal conditioning IC products serves the growing demand for high speed data integrity solutions for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, USB, and PCI Express interface applications.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that enable competitive system capabilities. Parade is also a key contributor to industry standards development organizations. The company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior signal integrity as well as improved system integration and power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

