Pantheon Names Enterprise SaaS Expert Kshitij Dayal SVP of Engineering

Former Workday GM and SVP brings 20+ years of experience in scaling software engineering organizations to the role

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Pantheon, the SaaS-based website operations (WebOps) platform for developers, designers, and marketers, today announced it has named enterprise SaaS engineering expert Kshitij Dayal Senior Vice President of Engineering. He joins the executive team and is chartered with scaling the Pantheon engineering team to enhance the user experience and deliver on the next wave of WebOps innovation.





Dayal is an accomplished software industry executive with a strong track record of transforming product portfolios to fuel growth and revenue potential. During his tenure at Adaptive, he evolved the company’s cloud-based financial planning and forecasting solution from a small business tool into a powerful enterprise-grade planning and analytics technology used by nearly 7,000 businesses and global brands. Following Workday’s acquisition of Adaptive in 2018, Dayal continued to guide product strategy and development as Workday’s GM and Senior Vice President for the Planning product portfolio.

Dayal will be a strategic partner to Pantheon CEO Zack Rosen and Chief Product Officer Meredith Brown to execute the product roadmap priorities that put the power of WebOps into the hands of digital teams, helping them deliver extraordinary website experiences that drive business velocity.

“The website is an organization’s most important digital marketing asset. To maximize its potential to deliver both engaging experiences and business performance, teams need a WebOps platform that is reliable, scalable, and enables them to deliver results,” said Dayal. “I am thrilled to work alongside website industry experts at Pantheon and lead the engineering team to transform the website technology ecosystem.”

Dayal joins Pantheon as the company continues to invest in its core platform and its Front-End Sites decoupled architecture product, which enables teams to develop and easily manage more innovative, content-rich digital experiences. Front-End Sites delivers the technical infrastructure, WebOps tools, scalability and resilience digital teams need by bringing together JavaScript front-end frameworks and Open Source CMS tools into a single platform. Many brands are turning to decoupled architectures to differentiate their digital experiences and remove friction from the user experience, which consumers say is a top expectation when visiting a brand’s site.

“Kshitij Dayal is the ideal individual to inspire, empower, and motivate our engineering organization. His impressive experience scaling SaaS product portfolios and cultivating engineering talent is a major asset as we head into Pantheon’s next growth phase,” said Zack Rosen, Pantheon co-founder and CEO.

To learn more about Pantheon platform innovations, visit pantheon.io/whats-new.

About Pantheon

Pantheon is the platform for websites that deliver extraordinary performance, running sites in the cloud for customers including Stitch Fix, Okta, Home Depot, Pernod Ricard and The Barack Obama Foundation. Modern organizations choose Pantheon to empower their digital teams to continuously optimize and innovate to deliver more engaging digital experiences. Using Pantheon’s WebOps platform, developers, marketers and IT are empowered to work together to develop, test, and release website changes quickly and reliably, knowing their sites will remain stable and secure – even during the biggest traffic spikes.

Contacts

Elaine Green



Director, Corporate Communications – Pantheon



press@pantheon.io