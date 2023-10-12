Pantheon Names DXP, WebOps Technology Veteran Berrie De Vet VP of Sales in EMEA and APAC Regions

De Vet brings 20+ years of global sales experience at organizations including Acquia and Sitecore to role

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DXP—Pantheon, the SaaS-based website operations (WebOps) platform for developers, designers, and marketers, today announced it has named Berrie De Vet Vice President of Sales for EMEA and APAC. De Vet is a renowned industry sales leader, with more than two decades of experience spanning roles at digital experience platform (DXP) companies including Acquia and Sitecore. He will focus on growing Pantheon’s global customer base, while empowering regional teams to connect WebOps value to organizations eager to boost team productivity and drive exponential business velocity.









De Vet is an ideal leader for Pantheon’s global sales efforts, as he brings unmatched insight and high-performance sales experience to the role. He has a deep understanding of the current DXP landscape, the pitfalls organizations experience with monolithic solutions, and the opportunities for digital teams to derive value from a combination of open source technology and Pantheon’s WebOps platform. De Vet has worked with hundreds of digital teams to build strong business cases for technology investments, while helping them navigate challenges like high operational costs, complex internal processes, and inefficient development cycles.

“The Pantheon Platform has proven to be transformative for companies around the world. It is a cost-effective, robust solution that delivers unparalleled time to market, swift scalability and business agility that translates to tangible ROI. That’s a combination digital teams can only find with Pantheon,” said De Vet. “I’m eager to lead the charge in EMEA and APAC, especially given the signals from the market. Pantheon customers overwhelmingly report they’d recommend the platform to a peer, which is evidence of a massive growth opportunity ahead of us.”

Earlier this year, Pantheon was named a Strong Performer in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Web Content Management. Pantheon received 5 out of 5 stars on the overall rating scale in 50% of reviews synthesized for the document, and 93% of users who reviewed Pantheon said they are willing to recommend the platform, according to Gartner Peer Insights.

“Berrie has the experience, insight and passion that will supercharge our sales efforts in EMEA and APAC,” said Zack Rosen, Pantheon co-founder and CEO. “Our whole sales and marketing operation is about elevating the work of our customers, and anyone in the industry who knows Berrie understands his commitment to proving and delivering value; that makes him a perfect fit for Pantheon.”

De Vet will join the team onsite at DrupalCon Lille 2023, being held Oct. 17-20. At the event, Pantheon will host in-depth demos that demonstrate the cutting-edge technology behind the platform and provide insight into next generation product capabilities and solutions critical to the future of digital experiences. The Pantheon team also will lead a session on the critical decision-making processes that impact team agility and digital experience performance.

