Pantheon Named to FlexJobs’ Top 100 Companies for Hybrid Jobs 2022

Pantheon recognized as leading employer for embracing hybrid work

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Pantheon, the SaaS-based website operations (WebOps) platform for developers, designers and marketers, is proud to announce that it has been named to career service FlexJobs’ inaugural list of the Top 100 Companies for Hybrid Jobs 2022. This list is based on an analysis of approximately 57,000 companies and their hybrid job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022. Pantheon is one of 100 companies that had the most hybrid job postings during this time period.

“The tech industry is becoming increasingly polarized when it comes to in-office versus remote work settings. For Pantheon, it isn’t about where the work is done; rather, we are focused on creating opportunities to attract, retain and maximize the potential of every team member,” said Christine Park, Pantheon chief people officer. “While hybrid and remote-forward approaches are critical in today’s market, so are in-person connection and collaboration. We grew our workforce by 44% in 2021 by prioritizing a blend of both, which we find enables our talented professionals to do the best work of their careers.”

Pantheon ranked #93 on FlexJobs’ list, which defines a “hybrid job” as a professional-level job that consists of some remote work and some in-office work. In the past, Pantheon has hired for jobs with hybrid work options such as Chief Product Officer, Sales Development Representative, and Account Executive. Pantheon currently has remote and hybrid work opportunities at all experience levels open in Product, Engineering, Sales and G&A. The following roles can be either remote or hybrid out of our San Francisco headquarters or New York office: Enterprise Account Executive, Manager, Sales Strategy & Planning, or Manager, Sales Development.

According to FlexJobs’ Career Pulse 2022 Survey, nearly a third (32%) of respondents say hybrid is their ideal work arrangement, with 65% preferring to work from home full-time. In that same survey, 84% said having a remote or hybrid job makes or would make them a happier person in general.

“We have definitely seen a tipping point towards a deeper and more permanent integration of remote and hybrid work into organizations,” said Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs. “While it can vary greatly by employer and industry, many companies are successfully adopting hybrid workplaces for the long-term, as this list of leading companies demonstrates. When carried out correctly, hybrid workplaces can be a win for both employers and professionals, and we expect that hybrid working will become the workplace norm moving forward.”

To view FlexJobs’ entire 2022 Top 100 Companies for Hybrid Jobs list, please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/top-100-companies-for-hybrid-jobs-in-2022.

About Pantheon

Pantheon is the platform for websites that deliver extraordinary performance, running sites in the cloud for customers including Stitch Fix, Okta, Home Depot, Pernod Ricard and The Barack Obama Foundation. Modern organizations choose Pantheon to empower their digital teams to continuously optimize and innovate to deliver more engaging digital experiences. Using Pantheon’s WebOps platform, developers, marketers and IT are empowered to work together to develop, test, and release website changes quickly and reliably, knowing their sites will remain stable and secure – even during the biggest traffic spikes.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote, hybrid, and flexible jobs, with over 125 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the highest quality database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time. To support job seekers in all phases of their career journey, FlexJobs also offers extensive expert advice, career coaching services, webinars, and other resources. In parallel, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited extensively in top national outlets including CNN, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CNBC, Forbes, and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

