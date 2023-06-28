Pantheon Named a 2023 Strong Performer in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Web Content Management

93% of customer reviewers willing to recommend the platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Pantheon, the SaaS-based website operations (WebOps) platform for developers, designers, and marketers, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Web Content Management. Pantheon received 5 out of 5 stars on the overall rating scale in 50% of reviews synthesized for the document, and 93% of users who reviewed Pantheon said they are willing to recommend the platform, based on 28 reviews submitted in the Web Content Management market on Gartner Peer Insights as of January 2023.





The 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Content Management provides an aggregated peer perspective that complements Gartner expert research. The document can play a key role in enterprise technology decision makers’ buying decisions, as it focuses on implementation and day-to-day operating experiences.

“Customer feedback is such a valuable part of the product development process. It provides a line of sight into the way customers experience products and the value they deliver to their businesses,” said Meredith Brown, Pantheon chief product officer. “We appreciate every customer who shares both positive and constructive feedback with the Pantheon team, either directly or through channels like Gartner Peer Insights. Just as our platform enables marketers, developers and designers to constantly improve their website experiences, we use customer feedback and insights to continually iterate and improve our own product.”

User feedback has been instrumental in the development and evolution of Front-End Sites, Pantheon’s decoupled architecture product. Pantheon brought together a group of forward-thinking digital leaders to participate in its Early Access program, putting the technology in the hands of customers who provided consistent input on its capabilities, user experience and performance. The Pantheon team created the program to ensure Front-End Sites delivers on its value proposition of bringing together in a single, trusted platform the modern JavaScript front-end frameworks that developers want and the premier Open Source CMS platforms content creators love. Now, Front-End Sites is widely available to any organization that seeks the versatility achieved through decoupled architecture.

John Doyle, CEO of Digital Polygon, is among those who provided early feedback on the Front-End Sites experience and is now driving value for his own organization, and his clients, using the product.

“Pantheon’s Front-End Sites adds a huge amount of value for us because we finally feel like we have a go-to-market strategy that can handle decoupled sites without it costing twice as much to build,” said Doyle. “The opportunity to weigh in on the product early, with our clients’ needs in mind, was a valuable experience and clearly helped to shape the product features we use today.”

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Web Content Management, Peer Contributors, 29 March 2023

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pantheon

Pantheon is the platform for websites that deliver extraordinary performance, running sites in the cloud for customers including Stitch Fix, Okta, Home Depot, Pernod Ricard and The Barack Obama Foundation. Modern organizations choose Pantheon to empower their digital teams to continuously optimize and innovate to deliver more engaging digital experiences. Using Pantheon’s WebOps platform, developers, marketers and IT are empowered to work together to develop, test, and release website changes quickly and reliably, knowing their sites will remain stable and secure – even during the biggest traffic spikes.

