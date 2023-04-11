Pan-American Life Insurance Group Names New Executive Vice President Operations and Technology

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident, and health insurance throughout the Americas, has promoted Frank Recio to Executive Vice President Operations and Technology.

In the newly created role, Mr. Recio will lead the continued advancement of PALIG’s digitalization with an elevated focus on leveraging technology and innovation as the key enablers of PALIG’s corporate and business operations, including policyholder services and processes. Mr. Recio recently served as Senior Vice President International Business Technology and Operations.

“Technology enhances PALIG policyholder and business partner experiences, and our continued growth and business enablement. Further, readiness is core to our business, and technology facilitates our preparedness,” said José S. Suquet, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Pan-American Life Insurance Group. “We are confident Frank will continue to help drive business agility to deliver increasingly integrated solutions that enhance the ease of doing business with PALIG.”

Mr. Recio will step into the newly created role following the departure of Miguel Edwards, SVP, Chief Information Officer in which he is credited for developing and executing the Group’s IT strategy over the last four years with solutions dedicated to modernization and business imperatives.

ABOUT PAN-AMERICAN LIFE INSURANCE GROUP

Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance throughout the Americas, has been delivering trusted financial services since 1911. The New Orleans-based Group is comprised of more than twenty-member companies, employs more than 2,100 worldwide and offers top-rated individual and/or group life, accident and health insurance, employee benefits and financial services in 49 states, the District of Columbia (DC), Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Group has branches and affiliates in Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, and 13 Caribbean markets, including Barbados, Cayman Islands, Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago. For more information, visit the Pan-American Life website at palig.com, like us on Facebook @PanAmericanLife, follow us on Twitter @PanAmericanLife, and connect with us on LinkedIn at Pan-American Life Insurance Group.

