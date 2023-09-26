paid Hosts New York’s Largest Creator Marketing Event

New York’s most-loved creators and top marketers come together to connect, learn, and celebrate the creator craft

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#paid, the leading creator marketplace, announces its 7th Meet The Creator event happening on September 28th, 2023 in the heart of New York City. This one-of-a-kind creator event brings together the city’s most loved creators and marketers from well-known household brands like Netflix, Nike, Disney, Unilever, Mattel, Lululemon, and Sephora.





Meet The Creator is a social gathering that gives creators and marketers the opportunity to connect, learn from one another, and establish long-term partnerships. With exclusive invites to 125 of the top creators in New York City, the event will reach a combined audience of over 144 million followers this week.

The event is renowned for its exciting brand activations, a key aspect that sets Meet The Creator apart. Attendees are treated to delightful experiences like Otterbox’s personalized phone case station, and a recreation of Grease’s Frosty Palace by Paramount+. Attendees also get to shop #paid’s signature Creator Bodega featuring brands like Mr. Beast’s Feastables, Stranger Things actor Noah Shnapp’s TBH, and Nelk Boys and Shahidi brother’s Happy Dad. “Such an incredible night—thank you #paid for bringing together so many amazing and inspiring individuals!” posted TikTok creator and two-time NCAA All-American athlete, Aleeya Hutchins.

The success of Meet The Creator lies in bringing together a diverse range of talented creators in the city, including athletes, reality TV stars, calligraphy artists, poets, clothing designers, commercial creators, models—and even pasta artists. It’s an opportunity to discover the journey behind each creator’s craft and connect directly with the people behind some of the most influential profiles on social media.

“Meet The Creators celebrates what we all love about influencer marketing—human connection and creative experiences. What the industry lacks is the in-person element. We wanted to fill in the gaps and bring it to life!” said Danny Desatnik, who leads Creator Initiatives at #paid. There truly is no event like it in the creator economy. For an industry built on trust, #paid is thrilled to be able to curate an experience that enables brands and marketers to connect, share insights, and forge lasting partnerships both on and offline.

For more information about #paid, please visit hashtagpaid.com.

Contacts

For press inquiries:



press@hashtagpaid.com