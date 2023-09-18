PagerDuty Appoints Eric Johnson as Chief Information Officer

Industry Veteran to lead Information Technology and CIO Community Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced that Eric Johnson will join the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO).









With extensive leadership experience in growing and leading global IT organizations, Johnson will oversee PagerDuty’s critical IT infrastructure, data management and enterprise systems. Johnson joins PagerDuty’s leadership team and will report to Chief Technology Officer Tim Armandpour.

“As PagerDuty continues to grow and play a vital role in teaming with CIOs to address their digital transformation requirements, Eric is the ideal CIO to further our mission to revolutionize operations and build trust,” said Tim Armandpour, Chief Technology Officer at PagerDuty. “He is an executive with a proven track record including a deep knowledge of building and scaling IT organizations. I look forward to partnering with Eric to drive operational excellence and business value across our IT organization.”

Johnson joins PagerDuty from SurveyMonkey where he served as CIO for the past four years. At SurveyMonkey, Johnson was responsible for establishing a culture of technical excellence and business impact, and was functionally responsible for business systems, collaboration infrastructure, enterprise data and security. Previous to this, Johnson served as CIO and senior vice president at both DocuSign and Talend. He spent 12 years at Informatica driving the vision and strategy for global off-shore support and delivery, and architecting the support required for the company’s migration to a SaaS platform.

“As a long-time PagerDuty customer I’ve been impressed with the business and technical challenges the PagerDuty Operations Cloud solves for me as a CIO,” said Johnson. “PagerDuty understands the needs of CIOs and CTOs today and I’m delighted to work for a company that is dedicated to protecting revenue, reducing operating costs and mitigating the risk and costs associated with major operational failures.”

About PagerDuty Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a global leader in digital operations management. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud revolutionizes how critical work gets done, and powers the agility that drives digital transformation. Customers rely on the PagerDuty Operations Cloud to compress costs, accelerate productivity, win revenue, sustain seamless digital experiences, and earn customer trust. More than half of the Fortune 500 and more than two thirds of the Fortune 100 trust PagerDuty including Cisco, Cox Automotive, DoorDash, Electronic Arts, Genentech, Shopify, Zoom and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Facebook. We’re also hiring, visit https://www.careers.pagerduty.com/ to learn more.

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is the platform for mission-critical, time-critical operations work in the modern enterprise. Through the power of AI and automation, it detects and diagnoses disruptive events, mobilizes the right team members to respond, and streamlines infrastructure and workflows across your digital operations. The Operations Cloud is essential infrastructure for revolutionizing digital operations to compete and win as a modern digital business.

