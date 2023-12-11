Paddi Hurley Joins Allison as Managing Director, Health Practice

Hurley strengthens the agency’s leadership to drive growth and build health expertise

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allison announced health communications veteran Paddi Hurley has joined the firm as managing director, health. Hurley brings more than 25 years of award-winning health experience, leading integrated communications programs across therapeutic areas and throughout the product lifecycle. Hurley will bring her brand of creative, disruptive approaches and authentic storytelling to capture attention and deliver business results for a variety of clients across sectors, such as Dexcom and Invitae.









“Hurley has a track record of successfully launching health portfolios with double digit growth,” said Scott Allison, global chairman and CEO of Allison. “We are thrilled to have Paddi join the team. She brings an in-depth understanding of the complex and diverse stakeholders within the sector, including healthcare professionals, consumers, policymakers, and the business community.”

Hurley’s top priorities at Allison will be to grow the health practice by leading U.S. new business and contributing to global growth efforts. She will also serve as a senior counselor to key health accounts across the agency. Prior to joining Allison, Hurley launched the health portfolio at Twelvenote, the health and wellness agency of Lippe Taylor Group.

“I’m incredibly proud to join Allison as they deepen and strengthen their U.S. and global health offering. Allison offers world-class expertise in several specialty areas, and I’m thrilled to help grow this offering with additional product and corporate marketing and communications expertise,” says Hurley on joining Allison.

About Allison

Allison is a global integrated marketing and communications consultancy dedicated to driving growth, innovation, and positive change for clients, colleagues, and communities. With a diverse range of expertise and a forward-looking mindset, Allison delivers game-changing results that make a lasting impact. Allison is owned by Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), one of the fastest growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Agency partners leverage Stagwell’s technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions to drive measurable results and optimize return on marketing investment for more than 1,700 clients worldwide. Learn more at www.allisonworldwide.com.

Contacts

Shanna Brown



[email protected]