Oxcart Assembly and Quub Team Up to Challenge Aerospace Goliaths with USA TODAY Special Edition Ad

The bold, vintage-inspired ad titled “Goliath. Meet David.” is set to disrupt the space industry norm.





LANCASTER, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an unexpected, strategic move, Oxcart Assembly, the branding powerhouse behind NASA’s Launch America and Artemis programs, has joined forces with Quub, the aerospace industry’s rising star, to release a provocative full-page inside cover advertisement in the coveted NASA USA TODAY Special Edition.

Drawing inspiration from iconic DDB Volkswagen Print adverts, the ad is a playful yet pointed commentary on the inefficiencies and excesses of the aerospace industry’s bigwigs. With a headline reading “Goliath. Meet David.”, the ad’s copy masterfully juxtaposes Quub’s agile, capital-light approach against the bloated bureaucracies of industry’s much larger incumbents.

The decision to position this ad at the very beginning of a commemorative, special-edition magazine underscores that Quub is stepping out of the shadows and ready to tell the world about its mission. The full-page cover ad serves as a bold introduction, challenging readers’ preconceived notions about the space industry. This guerilla-style marketing stunt cleverly sets the tone for the content to follow, urging readers to contrast Quub’s mission-focused message with that of subsequent, and likely much larger, advertisers.

“We wanted to disrupt the aerospace advertising landscape by highlighting Quub’s strengths and commitment to being cost-effective, agile, and mission-driven,” said Tony Gardner of Oxcart Assembly. “What better way to do that than pay homage to the classic Volkswagen ad of 1959 that redefined automotive advertising in their time?”

Oxcart’s Tony Gardner is well known in advertising circles as the special-effects, creative mastermind behind the Geico Caveman, Daft Punk robots, Smokey Bear, and more recently, a string of high-profile advertisements for Liquid Death. The Quub partnership is not Oxcart Assembly’s first Voyage into space, as they led the award winning brand and visual identity efforts of NASA’s Launch America and Artemis I Missions.

The advertisement boasts impressive reach. It will not only be seen by key NASA officials, members of the US Space Command, and more than 92,000 members of leading space organizations, but it will also be emailed to a whopping 10 million space enthusiasts. Given the Special Edition’s historical popularity and its extensive distribution, including prominent placements on newsstands around the nation, the impact is expected to be significant.

Joe Latrell, CEO of Quub, remarked, “Our satellites don’t just collect data; they provide insights that can solve real-world problems. Quub’s approach is rooted in sustainability. We’re not just exploring space; we’re doing it responsibly, with a focus on preserving the beauty of our universe for generations to come.”

Coming on the heels of the joint team’s International Visual Identity Award win for the branding of Quub, the print ad, which will be the first piece of content in a larger paid media strategy, sets the stage for Quub’s emergence from stealth earlier this year and entry into the burgeoning small satellite market.

